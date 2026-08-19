Jaguars acquiring guard Daniel Faalele from the Giants for a 6th-round pick, AP source says

FILE - Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77) takes to the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, file)

NEW YORK – The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired guard Daniel Faalele from the New York Giants on Wednesday following a rash of injuries at the position.

The Jaguars gave up a sixth-round draft pick in 2027, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced details. Newsday first reported the agreement.

Recommended Videos

Jaguars coach Liam Coen confirmed the deal for Faalele, a 6-foot-8, 380-pound lineman, following a joint practice with Carolina.

“Just continuing to bring depth and guys that have played meaningful reps in this league," Coen said. "That’s something that you can’t have enough of. We came into camp with 16 (offensive linemen) and got down to about nine the other day.

"When you have some of those things occur, you want to continue to find guys that have done it, guys that have played in this league at a high level. He’s got some big size, and I’m looking forward to getting to know him. But the experience is really what matters.”

Jacksonville is down two starting linemen, and both could miss games early in the season.

Right guard Patrick Mekari recently had back surgery to alleviate a lingering issue and could start the season on short-term injured reserve, and starting right tackle Cole Van Lanen (knee) has missed all of training camp while on the physically unable to perform list. Backups Chuma Edoga, Walker Little and rookie Emmanuel Pregnon also have missed time recently in camp, although Pregnon has since returned to practice.

Faalele had been taking second-team snaps at Giants training camp but lost his best chance at a starting role when the team selected Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa with the 10th pick and planned to make him a guard.

Faalele, 26, started all 17 games for now-Giants coach John Harbaugh with Baltimore each of the past two seasons. He played in 71 NFL games, all with the Ravens, since debuting in 2022, and was one of several players who followed Harbaugh to New York.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Mark Long in Jacksonville, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here