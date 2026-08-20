Medina Valley Panthers drop to Class 5A, eyeing district title defense

SAN ANTONIO – After a great two-year run in Class 6A, the Medina Valley Panthers have moved down to Class 5A this season and will play in District 14-5A-DI.

The Panthers are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and an undefeated run (6-0) to a district championship in 2025. Last season, they advanced to the third round of the playoffs and are looking to build off that success.

Medina Valley has 10 starters returning from last year’s squad that went 10-3, with six of those returners on defense. This season, the Panthers are looking to make even more noise.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts the Panthers will win the 14-5A-DI championship ahead of John Jay.

Led by head coach Andrew Britt, the Panthers will open the season against the Churchill Chargers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Comalander Stadium.

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