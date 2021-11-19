50º

Canyon volleyball’s historic season ends in UIL Class 5A State semifinals with 3-2 loss to Grapevine

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

One of the best seasons in Canyon volleyball history came to an end on Friday afternoon at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, as the Cougarettes fell to Grapevine 3-2 in the Class 5A State semifinals on Friday afternoon.

Tune into the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. shows to catch the highlights - Full recap with reaction coming up later tonight on this webpage.

