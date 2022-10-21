BGC Week 9 Preview: New Braunfels Canyon vs. Seguin headlines Friday’s schedule

We’re officially in the home stretch! Three weeks remain in the 2022 high school football season, and playoff positioning is up for grabs this Friday night as district races come down to the wire. The best example is our Game of the Week for Week 9 of our Big Game Coverage (BGC), featuring two top-10 teams going head-to-head in District 12-5A Division I:

BGC Game of the Week: No. 7 New Braunfels Canyon vs. No. 9 Seguin, Matador Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

The Matadors host the Cougars in a game that means more than a leg up on the district standings.

Former Seguin head coach Travis Bush leads New Braunfels Canyon and their red hot offense into Matador Stadium after posting 44 or more points in back-to-back games. Quarterback Deuce Adams coordinates an incredible passing attack that is main engine behind an offense that is scoring nearly 40 points a game this season. That average includes a pretty stunning outlier in a shutout road loss to Smithson Valley. Regardless, Xayvion Noland and Eli Adams have proved to be an impressive wide receiver tandem, routinely torching defenses throughout the season.

Seguin’s offense has the firepower to keep up. Quarterback Corey Dailey has connected well with star wide receiver Devin Matthews throughout the season so far. Matthews leads the Matadors with 16 total touchdowns, while running back John Jackson provided necessary offensive balance. Seguin has scored 39 points or more in five straight wins.

If the Matadors win, they’ll stay undefeated in district play and earn a slice of pride by defeating their former coaches. If the Cougars win, they’ll pull even with Seguin in the standings and drag them into a three-way tie with Wagner. Expect some offensive fireworks at Matador Stadium. We’ll have all the highlights tonight on the Nightbeat.

(KSAT)

Clemens vs. New Braunfels, Unicorn Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

After dropping their last two District 27-6A contests, Clemens heads into New Braunfels looking to get back in the hunt for the playoffs. The Buffaloes lost close games to San Marcos (28-24) and Judson (27-24) and have dropped below .500 for the first time this season. Meanwhile, the Unicorns are in the midst of a four-way battle for playoff positioning with a 1-1 record in district play. New Braunfels bounced back nicely from a tough loss to No. 1 Steele with a convincing 35-13 victory over East Central last week.

Friday night’s showdown will have a major impact on who eventually comes out of 27-6A this season. It’s one stop on this week’s BGC Road Trip, and it’s also one of 11 games you stream live on the BGC App tonight. That includes:

(KSAT)

Veterans Memorial vs. Pieper, Warrior Coliseum, 7:00 p.m.

If you’re looking for offensive firepower, switch over to check out the Warriors’ home game against the Patriots.

Veterans Memorial has scored 44 or more points in three straight games, including a 49-point showing against traditional Class 5A power Liberty Hill on the road. Running back James Peoples has been an absolute stud, averaging 4 touchdowns per game over the last three contests. On the other side of the ledger, the Warriors come in after posting their best offensive showing in a 49-14 victory over Bastrop Cedar Creek.

BGC Fan Cam will be there for the game’s kickoff! Catch all the action live on the BGC App and watch the recap on the Nightbeat.