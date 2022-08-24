Game stream schedule: KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions livestream 100+ high school football games in 2022

👉 Stream games here.
This season, KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream more than 100 live high school football games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2022 season. See the full schedule below.
3 ways to stream live games
There are three ways to access KSAT’s free multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 25 through Nov. 7:
- Computer: Join the free KSAT Insider program to watch the streams on an Insider-only page on KSAT.com.
- Phone: Download the mobile Big Game Coverage (BGC) app in the App Store or Google Play Store, or by searching the stores for “KSAT12 Big Game Coverage.” Log in and start streaming.
- TV: Download KSAT’s free streaming app that works with Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and Android TVs.
Schedule
WEEK 1 - Aug. 25-27
Thursday, August 25 – 7 p.m. start times
- John Jay vs. Brackenridge (Alamo Stadium)
- MacArthur vs. Marshall (Farris)
Friday, August 26 – 7 p.m. start times unless otherwise indicated
- Alamo Heights vs. Seguin (Seguin HS) - 7:30 p.m. kick
- Brandeis vs. O’Connor (Alamodome)
- Highlands vs Somerset (Bulldog Stadium)
- L.E.E. vs Sotomayor (Farris)
- Wagner vs Liberty Hill (Panther Stadium)
- Lytle vs Jefferson (Alamo Stadium)
- Madison vs Clemens (Lehnoff)
- SA Veterans vs Harlandale (Harlandale)
- Victoria East vs Taft (Gustafson)
Saturday, August 28
- 11:30 a.m.: Smithson Valley vs. Reagan (WATCH LIVE)
- 3:30 p.m.: Judson vs. Johnson (WATCH LIVE)
- 7:30 p.m.: Steele vs. Brennan (WATCH LIVE)
KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.
Scores, highlights and more
Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.
