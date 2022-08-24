79º

Big Game Coverage

Game stream schedule: KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions livestream 100+ high school football games in 2022

Watch the streams for no cost; join the free KSAT Insider membership program

. (KSAT/Henry Keller)

👉 Stream games here.

This season, KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream more than 100 live high school football games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2022 season. See the full schedule below.

3 ways to stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s free multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 25 through Nov. 7:

Schedule

WEEK 1 - Aug. 25-27

Thursday, August 25 – 7 p.m. start times

  • John Jay vs. Brackenridge (Alamo Stadium)
  • MacArthur vs. Marshall (Farris)

Friday, August 26 – 7 p.m. start times unless otherwise indicated

  • Alamo Heights vs. Seguin (Seguin HS) - 7:30 p.m. kick
  • Brandeis vs. O’Connor (Alamodome)
  • Highlands vs Somerset (Bulldog Stadium)
  • L.E.E. vs Sotomayor (Farris)
  • Wagner vs Liberty Hill (Panther Stadium)
  • Lytle vs Jefferson (Alamo Stadium)
  • Madison vs Clemens (Lehnoff)
  • SA Veterans vs Harlandale (Harlandale)
  • Victoria East vs Taft (Gustafson)

Saturday, August 28

Subscribe to the free Big Game Coverage newsletter

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Scores, highlights and more

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

