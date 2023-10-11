LSU commit Ory Williams among future college players to showcase on BGC for Week 8

Some of the teams being showcased and streamed live on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage this week feature athletes who’ve committed to major college football programs.
Tune in for Week 8 of the high school football season, where you can watch these elite athletes show their skills. See a list of high-profile commits below.
- For a list of games that will be streamed, click or tap here.
- To view past broadcasts, click or tap here.
- To see other Big Game Coverage football videos, highlights, games and more, click here.
Here are some players to look out for during this week’s games. Names are listed in chronological order based on game times.
- Myles Davis (Sr.), Judson Safety — The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Judson will be one for Texas A&M fans to watch as he has committed to the Aggies. (Clemens vs. Judson - Rutledge Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff - Thursday)
- Royal Capell (Jr.), Steele WR — A 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete, Capell is the 60th-ranked junior in the state, according to Rivals. (San Marcos vs. Steele - Lehnhoff Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Dontae Carter (Sr.), Steele Safety — Committed to Vanderbilt, Carter is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety. (San Marcos vs. Steele - Lehnhoff Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Jalen Cooper (Jr.), Steele WR — Baylor and Houston are among those that have offered the 6-foot-1, 160-pound Cooper. (San Marcos vs. Steele - Lehnhoff Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Bailey Fletcher (Sr.), Reagan DB — Fletcher, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback, has committed to Rice. (Johnson vs. Reagan - Heroes Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Ty Hawkins (Jr.), Johnson QB — Committed to TCU, Hawkins is a 6-0, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback. (Johnson vs. Reagan - Heroes Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Brad Jackson (Sr.), Reagan QB — The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Jackson has committed to Texas State. (Johnson vs. Reagan - Heroes Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- James Peoples (Sr.), Veterans Memorial RB — Peoples has been bothered by an injury, but he is a 5-star recruit who has committed to Ohio State. (Veterans Memorial vs. Bastrop - Bastrop - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Jaden Perez (Jr.), Brandeis WR — A 5-foot-11, 160-pound playmaker, Perez has offers from Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston, Miami and Arkansas among others. (Roosevelt vs. Brandeis - Farris Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Kamran Williams (Jr.), Jefferson RB — The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Jefferson has offers from Texas Tech and Michigan, among others. (Burbank vs. Jefferson - Alamo Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:00 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Ory Williams (Sr.), San Marcos OL — A mammoth specimen at 6-foot-6-, 320 pounds, Williams has committed to LSU. (San Marcos vs. Steele - Lehnhoff Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)
- Alvin Williamson (Jr.), Steele DB — Committed to Vanderbilt, Williamson is a 6-foot, 180 pound cornerback. (San Marcos vs. Steele - Lehnhoff Stadium - 7:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:30 p.m. kickoff - Friday)