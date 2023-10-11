75º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

LSU commit Ory Williams among future college players to showcase on BGC for Week 8

The season is moving along fast!

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football
BGC graphic with Christus Children's (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Some of the teams being showcased and streamed live on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage this week feature athletes who’ve committed to major college football programs.

Tune in for Week 8 of the high school football season, where you can watch these elite athletes show their skills. See a list of high-profile commits below.

Here are some players to look out for during this week’s games. Names are listed in chronological order based on game times.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email