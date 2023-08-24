🏈 Schedule: Watch live high school football streams with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions

This season, KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream more than 200 live high school football games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2023 season.

See below for the stream schedule, which will be updated each week.

3 ways to stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s free multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 24 through Nov. 11:

Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 24

Harlandale vs. SA Veterans Memorial - Dub Farris Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff

Laredo United vs. Warren - Rutledge Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game, 7 p.m. kickoff

YMLA vs. Sam Houston - Alamo Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game, 7 p.m. kickoff

Austin Crockett vs. Highlands - Alamodome - 7:50 p.m. pre-game, 8 p.m. kickoff

Friday, Aug. 25

*Antonian vs. Holy Cross - Alamodome, KSAT Pigskin Classic - 6:45 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:20 p.m. kickoff (you can also watch on KSAT 12 or in this article

Boerne vs. Flour Bluff - Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi - 6:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 6:30 p.m. kickoff

Brennan vs. Steele - Lehnoff Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff

Johnson vs. Judson - Rutledge Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff

Floresville vs. Lanier - Alamo Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff

Clemens vs. Madison - Heroes Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, Aug. 26

*Southside vs. Somerset - Alamodome, KSAT Pigskin Classic - 11 a.m. pre-game coverage, 11:30 a.m. kickoff (you can also watch on KSAT 12 or in this article

*Jefferson vs. Uvalde - Alamodome, KSAT Pigskin Classic - 3 p.m. pre-game coverage, 3:30 p.m. kickoff (you can also watch on KSAT 12 or in this article

*O’Connor vs. Brandeis - Alamodome, KSAT Pigskin Classic - 11 a.m. pre-game coverage, 11:30 p.m. kickoff (you can also watch on KSAT 12 or in this article

Liberty HIll vs. Wagner - Rutledge Stadium - 12 p.m. pre-game coverage, 12:10 p.m. kickoff

Kennedy vs. Edison - Alamo Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff

Subscribe to the free Big Game Coverage newsletter

Get the free BGC newsletter. Email Address Sign up.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Scores, highlights and more

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.