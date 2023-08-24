93º
Big Game Coverage

🏈 Schedule: Watch live high school football streams with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions

Watch the streams for no cost; join the free KSAT Insider membership program or download the BGC App

This season, KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream more than 200 live high school football games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2023 season.

See below for the stream schedule, which will be updated each week.

3 ways to stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s free multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 24 through Nov. 11:

Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 24

  • Harlandale vs. SA Veterans Memorial - Dub Farris Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff
  • Laredo United vs. Warren - Rutledge Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game, 7 p.m. kickoff
  • YMLA vs. Sam Houston - Alamo Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game, 7 p.m. kickoff
  • Austin Crockett vs. Highlands - Alamodome - 7:50 p.m. pre-game, 8 p.m. kickoff

Friday, Aug. 25

  • *Antonian vs. Holy Cross - Alamodome, KSAT Pigskin Classic - 6:45 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7:20 p.m. kickoff (you can also watch on KSAT 12 or in this article)
  • Boerne vs. Flour Bluff - Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi - 6:20 p.m. pre-game coverage, 6:30 p.m. kickoff
  • Brennan vs. Steele - Lehnoff Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff
  • Johnson vs. Judson - Rutledge Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff
  • Floresville vs. Lanier - Alamo Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff
  • Clemens vs. Madison - Heroes Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, Aug. 26

  • *Southside vs. Somerset - Alamodome, KSAT Pigskin Classic - 11 a.m. pre-game coverage, 11:30 a.m. kickoff (you can also watch on KSAT 12 or in this article)
  • *Jefferson vs. Uvalde - Alamodome, KSAT Pigskin Classic - 3 p.m. pre-game coverage, 3:30 p.m. kickoff (you can also watch on KSAT 12 or in this article)
  • *O’Connor vs. Brandeis - Alamodome, KSAT Pigskin Classic - 11 a.m. pre-game coverage, 11:30 p.m. kickoff (you can also watch on KSAT 12 or in this article)
  • Liberty HIll vs. Wagner - Rutledge Stadium - 12 p.m. pre-game coverage, 12:10 p.m. kickoff
  • Kennedy vs. Edison - Alamo Stadium - 6:50 p.m. pre-game coverage, 7 p.m. kickoff

Scores, highlights and more

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.

