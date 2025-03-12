Rivalry brewing amongst 3-point contest participants ahead of SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – You could feel the tension in the air when the 3-point contest participants answered questions on Media Day ahead of the 2025 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.

Come time for the games on March 23, the 3-point contest format allows for the five boys and five girls to go head-to-head in separate groups, and at the end — a fun twist — the boys’ 3-point champion will square off against the girls’ 3-point champion for the ultimate bragging rights.

3-Point Contest Participants (Girls)

Abigail Burdette, Brandeis High School

Kayla King, Judson High School

Jade Perez, Clark High School

Brianna Villarreal, McCollum High School

Daphne Zuniga, Churchill High School

3-Point Contest Participants (Boys)

Kaiden Haecker, Stockdale High School

Cole Hill, Reagan High School

Zachariah Linson, John Jay High School

Tre Keene, Brennan High School

Kevin Settles, South San High School

The 3-point contest participants will showcase their shooting abilities in the upcoming San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game on March 23. Coverage begins at noon on KSAT 12.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

More San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game coverage on KSAT: