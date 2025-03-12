Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Big Game Coverage

Rivalry brewing amongst 3-point contest participants ahead of SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game

Meet the 10 sharpshooters selected for the 2nd annual 3-point contest

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Boerne, High School Basketball, San Antonio, All-Star Basketball, San Antonio Sports, Alamo Heights, Canyon Lake

SAN ANTONIO – You could feel the tension in the air when the 3-point contest participants answered questions on Media Day ahead of the 2025 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.

Come time for the games on March 23, the 3-point contest format allows for the five boys and five girls to go head-to-head in separate groups, and at the end — a fun twist — the boys’ 3-point champion will square off against the girls’ 3-point champion for the ultimate bragging rights.

3-Point Contest Participants (Girls)

  • Abigail Burdette, Brandeis High School
  • Kayla King, Judson High School
  • Jade Perez, Clark High School
  • Brianna Villarreal, McCollum High School
  • Daphne Zuniga, Churchill High School

3-Point Contest Participants (Boys)

  • Kaiden Haecker, Stockdale High School
  • Cole Hill, Reagan High School
  • Zachariah Linson, John Jay High School
  • Tre Keene, Brennan High School
  • Kevin Settles, South San High School

The 3-point contest participants will showcase their shooting abilities in the upcoming San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game on March 23. Coverage begins at noon on KSAT 12.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

More San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Adam B. Higgins headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS