Antonian College Preparatory High School celebrates student-athletes signing letters of intent

SAN ANTONIO – It was a special afternoon at Antonian College Preparatory High School.
The Apaches held a signing day to celebrate and honor several student-athletes who will study and participate in athletics at the next level.
KSAT 12 Sports enjoys covering high school student-athletes when they put pen to paper in front of their family and friends.
Those students are:
- Anna Arceneaux - University of Texas at Tyler, volleyball
- Mazzy Ferguson - Southwestern University, lacrosse
- Alexandra Johnson - University of Tulsa, cross country and track and field
- Carolina Luna - University of Dallas, softball
- Arianna Medina - Sul Ross State University, softball
- MJ Muerer - Flagler College, basketball
- Danielle Seabern - Colorado Christian University, volleyball
- Micaela Villarreal - LSU, cross country and track and field
- Isabella Walski - Chatham University, lacrosse