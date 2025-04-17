Skip to main content
Antonian College Preparatory High School celebrates student-athletes signing letters of intent

Several student-athletes made their dreams come true on Wednesday

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – It was a special afternoon at Antonian College Preparatory High School.

The Apaches held a signing day to celebrate and honor several student-athletes who will study and participate in athletics at the next level.

KSAT 12 Sports enjoys covering high school student-athletes when they put pen to paper in front of their family and friends.

Those students are:

  • Anna Arceneaux - University of Texas at Tyler, volleyball
  • Mazzy Ferguson - Southwestern University, lacrosse
  • Alexandra Johnson - University of Tulsa, cross country and track and field
  • Carolina Luna - University of Dallas, softball
  • Arianna Medina - Sul Ross State University, softball
  • MJ Muerer - Flagler College, basketball
  • Danielle Seabern - Colorado Christian University, volleyball
  • Micaela Villarreal - LSU, cross country and track and field
  • Isabella Walski - Chatham University, lacrosse

