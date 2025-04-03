Randolph’s Taylor Nunez shines at track and field district championship

SAN ANTONIO – Randolph High School’s Taylor Nunez is on track to do it again.

The senior track and field star is turning heads with her incredible performances.

During Wednesday’s 3A District 27 Track and Field Championship meet, Nunez started the day with a district-winning long jump of 20 feet, 5 inches. This impressive jump surpassed the competition by four feet.

Nunez’s teammate, Ciara Hyde, finished in third with 16 feet, 5.25 inches.

Good morning from the @uiltexas 3A District 27 Track & Field Championships where @thetaylornunez just jumped 20 feet 5 inches in the long jump. 😳 You’ll hear from her and other local competitors tonight on @ksatnews 🤖🦅 @KsatSportsNow @RoHawkPride #SanAntonio #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/aHoSjvQqEh — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) April 2, 2025

In the afternoon session, Nunez ran the 100-meter dash in 11.52 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 24.57 seconds while wearing the state championship rings from her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Nunez and her teammates opted for a state championship pendant for last year’s title, but that would be too much to wear during a meet.

Some may think the jewelry would get in the way of springing and dragging at her speed, but she told KSAT the rings help her mentally before a meet.

“You know, it’s just like that’s what we have on the line, and we’re gonna come out here and kill it,” Nunez said.

Nunez and the rest of her Ro-Hawks will aim for more rings during the state championship meet in the first week of May at the University of Texas at Austin.

