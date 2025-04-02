Southwest High School boys’ soccer defeats Leander Glenn in UIL regional final

SAN ANTONIO – In boys’ high school soccer, the Southwest Dragons faced off against Leander Glenn in the UIL Class 5A-Division 1 regional final at New Braunfels High School.
In the first half, the Dragons struck first. Alfredo Plascencia received a pass and found the back of the net, giving Southwest a 1-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Plascencia scored again, beating two Grizzlies to the ball and scoring off the hands of the goalkeeper for a 2-0 advantage.
Caleb Barajas added one more goal with an impressive left-footed strike, leading the Southwest Dragons to a 3-0 victory.
With this win, the Dragons claimed the regional final.
The Dragons will next play the winner between A&M Consolidated and Angleton in the final four.
