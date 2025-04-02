Skip to main content
Big Game Coverage

Southwest High School boys’ soccer defeats Leander Glenn in UIL regional final

The Dragons will next play the winner between A&M Consolidated and Angleton

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Southwest High School, Leander Glenn, Sports, Soccer, UIL

SAN ANTONIO – In boys’ high school soccer, the Southwest Dragons faced off against Leander Glenn in the UIL Class 5A-Division 1 regional final at New Braunfels High School.

In the first half, the Dragons struck first. Alfredo Plascencia received a pass and found the back of the net, giving Southwest a 1-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Plascencia scored again, beating two Grizzlies to the ball and scoring off the hands of the goalkeeper for a 2-0 advantage.

Caleb Barajas added one more goal with an impressive left-footed strike, leading the Southwest Dragons to a 3-0 victory.

With this win, the Dragons claimed the regional final.

The Dragons will next play the winner between A&M Consolidated and Angleton in the final four.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

