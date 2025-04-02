Skip to main content
Brennan’s Camden Cowgill reopens his recruitment coaching change at Sacramento State

Cowgill had 400+ career three-pointers at Brennan

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Camden Cowgill on a fast-break during Brennan High School's game against Marshall High School on January 29, 2025. (Photographer: Nick Mantas) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After a stellar senior season for the Brennan Bears, which saw them make it to the 6A State Semifinals, Camden Cowgill was excited to start his next chapter at Sacramento State.

However, that was until a coaching change within the basketball program made him rethink his decision and announce that he’s reopening his commitment.

Cowgill had 400+ career three-pointers at Brennan, was a McDonald’s All-American nominee and was the MVP of the Championship Basketball Tournament this past season.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

About the Author
Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

