Brennan’s Camden Cowgill reopens his recruitment coaching change at Sacramento State

Camden Cowgill on a fast-break during Brennan High School's game against Marshall High School on January 29, 2025. (Photographer: Nick Mantas)

After a stellar senior season for the Brennan Bears, which saw them make it to the 6A State Semifinals, Camden Cowgill was excited to start his next chapter at Sacramento State.

However, that was until a coaching change within the basketball program made him rethink his decision and announce that he’s reopening his commitment.

Cowgill had 400+ career three-pointers at Brennan, was a McDonald’s All-American nominee and was the MVP of the Championship Basketball Tournament this past season.

