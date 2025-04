SAN ANTONIO – After three years of playing a key role in the UTSA Women’s Basketball program, local star Sidney Love announced she’s entering the transfer portal.

Love averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in her 92 games as a Roadrunner.

In her statement posted to Instagram, Love thanked the UTSA community and is excited about the next chapter in her basketball and academic career.

