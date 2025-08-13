Clark Cougars aim to be playoff mainstay, open season with tough test against Sotomayor

SAN ANTONIO – The Clark football team is slated to open up their 2025 campaign in a televised affair on KSAT 12 in the fourth rendition of the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

It’ll be the second-straight year the Cougars are facing non-district heavyweight Sotomayor in their first game of the season.

Last year, the Cougars didn’t execute the way they wanted to, and one too many turnovers led to a 33-10 loss against the Wildcats.

“We just knew we had to work harder after that,” said Clark senior quarterback Isaiah Santillan. “We didn’t have the result we wanted, but we knew we worked harder and we came back every single day and just got better every single day, and it helped us throughout the season.”

Still, the Cougars finished their 2024 campaign one game above .500 with a 4-3 District 27-6A record and qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

“It’s great to have experience being in the playoffs, knowing what it feels like,” said Santillan. “But we’re really focused on just getting through the games, getting through the season, making the playoffs. You don’t want to look too far ahead and get caught up in something. We’re really focused on now.”

Clark fell to Harlan in the opening round of the UIL Class 6A Division II tournament; however, with 16 starters returning, the Cougars are ready to kick it up a notch and return to glory.

“I’m feeling great,” said Clark senior safety Brett Garza. “We have an excellent team. We’ve been practicing every morning getting out here early—just really excited to start going day by day.”

The Cougars are projected to finish fourth in their district — per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine — behind Johnson, Reagan and Brandeis.

“We’re making sure people know who the Clark Cougars are. We made the playoffs last year, and we’re just getting better every single day, and just really focusing on us, not focusing too far forward and looking back. We’re just going to focus on us in the now. Not like what we’ve done, but right now,” said Santillan.

