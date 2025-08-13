Seasoned Sotomayor squad hopes to improve on program-best 2024

SAN ANTONIO – The Sotomayor High School football team is prepared to make history again.

The Wildcats enter the 2025 season looking to build on last season’s 8-4 record (6-2 in district play), Sotomayor football’s best in program history.

The 2025-26 senior class is the first group who started in the program as freshmen and have experienced all the ups and downs that brought them to this point.

“It means a lot. Opening up this school, it was difficult and I feel like that brung (brought) us closer, and so, I take a lot of pride in the team and the school,” Sotomayor senior safety Aaron Adejobi said. “I just hope we can have a good year.”

“We went from working out over the summer time at Straus Middle School with bars and benches, and that was it,” Sotomayor head coach Juan Morales said. “We didn’t have locker rooms. We gathered our bags every day and brought them over, and now they’re here. They’ve got something to prove, and they want to be able to say that they set the tone for Sotomayor High School.”

The Wildcats hope to lean into their experience in 2025. Twenty-seven players on the roster are seniors.

“The best thing we have right now is just our communication and the ability to coach each other up and hold each other accountable on our lows and our highs,” said Adejobi. “This year, one thing we’re really trying to work on is the little details all the time. So, I feel like, if we can accomplish that, we’re just going to be that much better.”

“We got a chip on our shoulder from last year, so we’re all pretty hot right now. We want to go further,” Sotomayor junior quarterback Chauncey Moon said. “We did make the second round of playoffs, but I think we can do better — and we all think we can do better — so that’s what we’re aiming for.”

The Wildcats open up their season as a part of the 2025 KSAT Pigskin Classic against the Clark Cougars. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28 at Dub Farris Stadium and will air live on KSAT 12, the free KSAT Plus streaming app, the Big Game Coverage app and KSAT.com.

KSAT 12’s Gameday Pregame show at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 can also be seen on KSAT 12, the KSAT Plus streaming app, the Big Game Coverage app and KSAT.com.

