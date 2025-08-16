Alamo Heights volleyball builds family culture under Holmes for 2025 season

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Heights volleyball team enters the 2025 season not solely focused on victories, but on nurturing a tight-knit family culture under second-year head coach Sarah Holmes.

After being a powerhouse for many seasons, highlighted in 2019 where the Mules reached the UIL Class 5A state semifinals, the program is embracing a process-driven approach after finishing 2024 with a 12-27 record.

Holmes, known for her wearing her heart on her sleeve, encourages her players to express themselves freely, creating stronger bonds within the team.

“I think she’s come in with a determination and she feels very strongly for us, and she loves us so much, which is very encouraging,” Alamo Heights senior outside hitter Charlie Voss said. “It’s just super nice having a coach that we know we can bond with and have fun with, but also be determined too.”

Holmes said the team has “worked so hard.”

“Everybody’s out there working hard, so it’s not just going to come down to that, but I really want it for these kids because they’re buying it and they’re doing what we’re asking them to do,” Holmes said.

Mules senior outside hitter and defensive specialist Savannah Fogarty said having a coach like Holmes has been beneficial to the team.

“Having a coach who kind of shuts down — shuts the team down,” Fogarty said. So, just being able to not only have her share her emotions, but also as a team, we can cheer them back.”

Competing in the tough District 26-5A alongside programs like Pieper, Boerne Champion, Smithson Valley and New Braunfels, Alamo Heights faces a rigorous schedule that demands resilience.

“We know each other’s weaknesses, we know our strengths, so we just fill in what needs to be filled in,” Mules junior setter Haley Reno said. “We’re a very scrappy team, so we are all working together to not let that ball drop.”

The Mules opened their 2025 campaign with a 3-0 loss to Davenport, a Class 4A state contender, falling 25-9, 25-9, 25-16.

Despite the setback, the team’s focus remains on growth and unity rather than immediate results.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.