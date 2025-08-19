Alamo Heights poised to defend district title despite roster turnover

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Heights football team, boasting an impressive 48-5 record since 2021, are gearing up for the 2025 season with confidence as they look to defend their District 13-5A Division II title.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, the Mules are projected to finish atop the district, ahead of Boerne, Victoria West and Kerrville Tivy, despite returning only six starters from last year’s 12-1 squad that reached the regional semifinals.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

“All of the guys that were on the team last year, it was just a great experience to be on there whether you played or didn’t,” said Mules senior inside linebacker Jack Hollimon. “Just seeing what that team accomplished last year, going undefeated and district, winning district.”

Last season’s roster featured standout Michael Terry III, now a freshman at the University of Texas, but his departure, along with other key players, has left gaps.

With just three starters returning on each side of the ball, many programs might label 2025 a rebuilding year. Not Alamo Heights.

“I’m not sure how you label that, to be honest with you,” said Alamo Heights head coach Ron Rittimann. “We’re excited about it. We lost a good senior class this last year and some really good players, but man, I’m excited about these young players that are getting ready to step in and take their roles.”

Rittimann said the team’s potential is “pretty high.”

“They got a pretty high ceiling,” he said. “It’s how fast can we get there?”

Talents like quarterback Easton Stone and athlete DK Garza are expected to step up.

“We have a lot of young guys this year,” said Mules senior running back Garza, a Cornell commit. “Last year we had a lot of seniors and we lost a lot of key players. But all these young guys out here, they’re all grinding, they’re all trying to make their impact. I like what I see, and it’s just I’m really excited for the season.”

The Mules open their season at home against Seguin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.