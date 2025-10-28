Kerrville Tivy faces Alamo Heights in crucial district football matchup

The KSAT 12 Game of the Week this Friday night in our Big Game Coverage will see the Kerrville Tivy Antlers at the Alamo Heights Mules in a huge District 13-5A-2 matchup.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, this game holds a lot of weight.

Alamo Heights is 8-1 this season and 4-1 in district, sitting in second place behind first-place Boerne and ahead of third-place Tivy. The Mules have won four in a row and are treating this week like it’s the postseason.

Tivy also wants home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Antlers are 6-2 this season and 3-1 in district. They’re coming off a bye week before facing second-place Alamo Heights.

The Mules have won four straight in this series, which dates back to 1929.

Alamo Heights will host Tivy on Friday at 7 p.m. at Orem Stadium.

Don’t miss the action — tune in to KSAT 12 Friday at 10 p.m. for highlights and follow game updates on our website and social media channels.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.