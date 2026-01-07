Wagner girls’ basketball stays hot, extends win streak to 23 games SAN ANTONIO – The 23-0 Wagner girls’ basketball team dominated Boerne Champion on both ends of the floor on Tuesday night to defeat the Chargers 87-25.
The win drives up the Lady T-Birds’ current win streak to 23 straight games — the program’s last loss came against Ryan in their first-ever Class 5A Division I state final appearance.
Big Game Coverage
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
Next, Wagner will travel west to face Alamo Heights at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page .
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
The parents of Brianna Aguilera have filed a lawsuit against two nonprofit organizations. ▶ 1:12 The parents of Brianna Aguilera have filed a lawsuit against two nonprofit organizations. Attorney Nico LaHood breaks down response to Robb Elementary shooting from client's perspective ▶ 1:11 Attorney Nico LaHood breaks down response to Robb Elementary shooting from client's perspective Hunt community faces ongoing communication, mail challenges months after catastrophic floods ▶ 1:06 Hunt community faces ongoing communication, mail challenges months after catastrophic floods KSAT story spurs second class ring reunion in San Antonio; ring found 26 years ago in Medina Lake ▶ 1:20 KSAT story spurs second class ring reunion in San Antonio; ring found 26 years ago in Medina Lake Sneak peak: Check out the newest H-E-B in NW Bexar County before grand opening ▶ 1:27 Sneak peak: Check out the newest H-E-B in NW Bexar County before grand opening Kerr County flood survivor faces uncertain future in temporary housing ▶ 1:38 Kerr County flood survivor faces uncertain future in temporary housing Political turmoil in Venezuela prompts concerns among US migrants about asylum, deportation ▶ 1:21 Political turmoil in Venezuela prompts concerns among US migrants about asylum, deportation San Antonio Zoo visitors say they still feel safe after Saturday evening stabbing ▶ 1:04 San Antonio Zoo visitors say they still feel safe after Saturday evening stabbing Animal cruelty case came to light after fireworks sparked car fire, Bexar County investigators say ▶ 0:38 Animal cruelty case came to light after fireworks sparked car fire, Bexar County investigators say People gather in San Antonio to protest US military action in Venezuela ▶ 1:15 People gather in San Antonio to protest US military action in Venezuela Parent says arrested Watts Elementary School educator assaulted students ▶ 0:57 Parent says arrested Watts Elementary School educator assaulted students Robb Elementary victims’ families prepare for trial of former Uvalde CISD officer ▶ 0:44 Robb Elementary victims’ families prepare for trial of former Uvalde CISD officer San Antonio family warns against celebratory gunfire after 9-year-old son hit by stray bullet ▶ 0:49 San Antonio family warns against celebratory gunfire after 9-year-old son hit by stray bullet Financial experts advise tackling holiday debt early as new year begins ▶ 1:11 Financial experts advise tackling holiday debt early as new year begins New year starts violently in San Antonio ▶ 0:44 New year starts violently in San Antonio High-profile court cases set to dominate 2026 in Bexar County, South Texas ▶ 1:43 High-profile court cases set to dominate 2026 in Bexar County, South Texas Attorney Nico LaHood speaks about Robb Elementary case involving client Adrian Gonzales ▶ 0:17 Attorney Nico LaHood speaks about Robb Elementary case involving client Adrian Gonzales Tenants describe Universal City apartment as ‘uninhabitable,’ say there’s no heat, hot water ▶ 0:53 Tenants describe Universal City apartment as ‘uninhabitable,’ say there’s no heat, hot water New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026 ▶ 1:01 New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month 🎆Drone footage shows miles of fireworks going off in San Antonio during New Year's Eve celebrations ▶ 1:00 🎆Drone footage shows miles of fireworks going off in San Antonio during New Year's Eve celebrations Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos ▶ 0:52 Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center ▶ 1:23 New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen ▶ 0:34 Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio ▶ 1:13 Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio Previous photo Next photo