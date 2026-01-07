Skip to main content
Wagner girls’ basketball stays hot, extends win streak to 23 games

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The 23-0 Wagner girls’ basketball team dominated Boerne Champion on both ends of the floor on Tuesday night to defeat the Chargers 87-25.

The win drives up the Lady T-Birds’ current win streak to 23 straight games — the program’s last loss came against Ryan in their first-ever Class 5A Division I state final appearance.

Next, Wagner will travel west to face Alamo Heights at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

