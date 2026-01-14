Defense drives No. 1 Wagner’s success in undefeated season

The Wagner girls’ basketball team has separated itself from the competition this season.

The Thunderbirds are the top-ranked team in Class 5A with an unblemished 24-0 record.

“Focus, hard work, our mindset is to get to state,” T-Birds junior guard A’rielle Williams said. “We have to put in the work to do that.”

It’s not often you see a team out-hustle Wagner.

“Our main focus is defense, that’s what coach talks about: defense, defense, defense,” said Williams.

The undefeated Lady Thunderbirds are playing defense at an elite level, averaging over 15 steals per game and holding opponents to just 35 points per game.

“We practice pretty hard,” said Wagner junior power forward Kyzarriah Fox. “We do a lot of running, staying in shape, we always want to be in better shape than the other team.”

“The coaches, they teach passing lanes,” said Williams. “Be one pass away, make sure you’re ready for that steal, so you just have to be active at all times.”

Last season, Wagner reached the program’s first state championship game but came up short.

This year, the four-time defending district champions have shaken off that disappointment and picked up right where they left off.

“It shows that we have a lot to prove from last year and now starting off better, I feel like we have a lot to prove this year,” said Wagner junior point guard Nia McBride.

“It’s the expectation,” said Wagner girls’ basketball head coach Annissa Jackson. “Basically, we have a whole new team ... but they gel well together.”

Jackson’s tough, no-nonsense style has a proven track record, and until the T-Birds return to the championship stage, they’re playing every game with maximum effort.

“Our standard every year is to win district and go to state,” Jackson said. “I think this team has the talent and this group can make it better, but we have to work on details, be on the same page and commit to the standard.”

The Thunderbirds continue district play this week with Boerne, Pieper and New Braunfels on deck.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.