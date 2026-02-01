San Antonio Sports announces rosters for 2026 All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Sports announced the rosters Sunday for its third annual All-Star Basketball Game.
More than 100 of the top high school senior basketball players in and around the Alamo City will suit up to compete in the game, as well as a 3-point contest and Skills Challenge on Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.
The players selected will be split between Team Blue and Team White in two divisions: players from UIL Class 1A-5A schools + private schools, and players from UIL Class 6A schools.
There will be four games in all. Each session will include a girls’ game and a boys’ game.
Every game — along with the 3-point contest and Skills Challenge — will be broadcast live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and the free KSAT+ streaming app.
Check out the rosters for each team and the players participating in the Skills Challenge and 3-point contest below:
UIL, TAPPS Classes 5A-1A (Boys)
Team Blue
- Mason Beaver, Guard, Devine High School
- James Bower, Guard, Bandera High School
- Dominick Camacho, Guard, McCollum High School
- Zydon Clark, Post, Veterans Memorial High School
- Alex Downing, Post, Cole High School
- Ethan Dye, Forward, La Vernia High School
- Lance Johnson, Forward, Wagner High School
- DJ Miller, Guard, St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Koy Moczygemba, Guard, Poth High School
- Kasen Powell, Forward, Randolph High School
- Travis Randle, Forward, Marion High School
- Karson Ray, Forward, Devine High School
- Treyshawn Spears-Pitts, Guard, Sam Houston High School
- Mayson Thomas, Forward, Pieper High School
- Savion Nixon-Thompson, Guard, Karnes City High School
Team White
- Malachi Bowman, Forward, New Braunfels High School
- Jaylan Carter, Guard, Highlands High School
- Alex Elliott, Forward, Alamo Heights High School
- Adam Guerrero, Guard, South San High School
- Chase Guevara, Guard, Lytle High School
- Paul Gumbert-Mendoza, Guard, Wimberley High School
- Alijah Hubbard, Forward, John Jay High School
- Jamichael Moore, Forward, Veterans Memorial High School
- Calvin Pena, Guard, Edison High School
- Phillip Prather, Guard, Jefferson High School
- Logan Pawlik, Forward, Floresville High School
- Daimen Ramirez, Guard, Wagner High School
- Samuel Rodriguez, Guard, Floresville High School
- Braylon Tovar, Post, Harlandale High School
- William Whittingstall, Guard, Alamo Heights High School
UIL, TAPPS Classes 5A-1A (Girls)
Team Blue
- Paris Alaquinez, Guard, Southwest High School
- Emmarie Baldwin, Guard, John Jay High School
- Makayla Carter, Guard, Burbank High School
- Beya Chase, Guard, Saint Mary’s Hall
- Erica Day, Post, Randolph High School
- Isaia Hinds, Guard, South San High School
- Ellie Lee, Guard, MacArthur High School
- Leah Mitchell, Guard, Wagner High School
- Michelle Moore, Guard, New Braunfels High School
- Leilah Rodriguez, Guard, Kerrville-Tivy High School
- Camden Shields, Guard, Navarro High School
- Faith Thomas, Guard, Mac Arthur High School
- Karyssa Walker, Forward, Highlands High School
- Garnelle Zor, Guard, Southwest Legacy High School
Team White
- Alyannah Alvarado, Guard, Jourdanton High School
- Sarah Arriaga, Forward, Brackenridge High School
- Makalee Chambers, Post, Cole High School
- Alesha Dilworth, Forward, Wagner High School
- Noelisa Espinoza, Guard, McCollum High School
- Maddie Florence, Guard, Saint Mary’s Hall
- Shaniyah Fox, Guard, Wagner High School
- Rilyn Grona, Guard, Fredericksburg High School
- Berkley Hart, Guard, Alamo Heights High School
- Aaliyah Mancha, Guard, McCollum High School
- Lacey Matney, Guard, La Vernia High School
- Amilee Pulido, Guard, Uvalde High School
- Izzy Reeh, Guard, Fredericksburg High School
- Savanna Schuchart, Guard, Jourdanton High School
- Zoey Yanez, Guard, McCollum High School
- Kristyn Ybarra, Guard, Hondo High School
UIL, TAPPS Class 6A (Girls)
Team Blue
- Maia Aldrich, Guard, Canyon High School
- Delaney Arredondo, Guard, Judson High School
- Averi Carter, Post, Sotomayor High School
- Theresa Carvalho, Forward, Holmes High School
- Emma Copeland, Forward, Antonian High School
- Trinity Dixon, Guard, Warren High School
- Bella Flemings, Guard, Brennan High School
- Ella de la Garza, Guard, Incarnate Word High School
- Jaliyah Graham, Guard, Harlan High School
- Sadie Herrera, Guard, O’Connor High School
- Netalya Hurst, Guard, Steele High School
- Rebecca Robinson, Guard, Steele High School
- Jazelle Scott, Guard, Harlan High School
- Andra Stokes, Guard, Stevens High School
- Janea Walls, Guard, Brennan High School
Team White
- Alexis Martens, Guard, Churchill High School
- Jordyn Bowers, Forward, Clark High School
- Mackenzie Donald, Guard, Johnson High School
- Sara McFarlin, Post, Johnson High School
- Jera Salters, Forward, Johnson High School
- Brooklyn Hawkins, Post, Judson High School
- Anaya Williams, Guard, Judson High School
- Rosanelly Pastrano, Guard, Lee High School
- Lilah Yanover, Guard, Lee High School
- Simone Pryor, Guard, O’Connor High School
- Azariah Fennell, Guard, San Marcos High School
- Melayna Perkins, Guard, San Marcos High School
- Jordan Pete, Guard, Sotomayor High School
- Taylor Olson, Guard, Taft High School
- Aniyah Shields, Guard, Warren High School
UIL, TAPPS Class 6A (Boys)
Team Blue
- Ozmel Bowen, Guard, Reagan High School
- Corbin Crocker, Post, TMI
- Maurice Eddie, Guard, Steele High School
- Jamail Garland, Guard, Steele High School
- Tristan Garza, Guard, Central Catholic High School
- Karmen Gonzales, Guard, Brandeis High School
- Logan Gonzalez, Guard, Steele High School
- Amare Guerra, Guard, Antonian High School
- Jaden Jones, Guard, Clark High School
- Naz Lara, Forward, Churchill High School
- Devin Petersen, Forward, Warren High School
- Quentin Proctor, Guard, Clemens High School
- Talon Todd, Guard, Brennan High School
- Isaiah Ward, Guard, Brennan High School
- Jamel Wolford, Guard, East Central High School
Team White
- Jaime Yeack, Guard, Brandeis High School
- Donovan Criss, Guard, Brennan High School
- Delano Tarpley, Post, Brennan High School
- Jaylen Conrad, Guard, Holmes High School
- Marc Anthony, Guard, Johnson High School
- Jaylen Crittendon, Guard, Judson High School
- Gerald O’Neal, Guard, Judson High School
- Ethan Bilyeu, Forward, O’Connor High School
- Hagen Hurst, Post, O’Connor High School
- Christian Kelley, Guard, Reagan High School
- Olubunmi Odewole, Guard, Sotomayor High School
- Richard Guerra, Guard, Stevens High School
- Chase Hill, Forward, TMI
- Jaden Flemons, Guard, TMI
- Donovan Bolden, Forward, Warren High School
Skills Challenge (Girls)
- Laila Allen, Forward, Clemens High School
- Noelisa Espinoza, Guard, McCollum High School
- Leah Mitchell, Guard, Wagner High School
- Jordan Pete, Guard, Sotomayor High School
Skills Challenge (Boys)
- Jaden Flemons, Guard, TMI
- Parker Golsch, Guard, Pieper High School
- Darien Jordan, Guard, Veterans Memorial High School
- Tyme Todd, Guard, Brennan High School
3-Point Contest Participants (Girls)
- Beya Chase, Guard, Saint Mary’s Hall
- Mackenzie Donald, Guard, Johnson High School
- Makynzie Morkovsky, Guard, New Braunfels High School
- Bella Flemings, Guard, Brennan High School
- Aaliyah Mancha, Guard, McCollum High School
- Alexis Martens, Guard, Churchill High School
3-Point Contest Participants (Boys)
- Aiden Biscaino, Guard, Taft High School
- Liam Curry, Guard, Marshall High School
- Luke Garrison, Guard, Pieper High School
- Sean Mondrago, Guard, Brennan High School
- Cash Slaughter, Guard, MacArthur High School
- Aiden Yantis, Guard, Canyon High School
