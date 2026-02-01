San Antonio Sports announces rosters for 2026 All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Sports announced the rosters Sunday for its third annual All-Star Basketball Game.

More than 100 of the top high school senior basketball players in and around the Alamo City will suit up to compete in the game, as well as a 3-point contest and Skills Challenge on Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

The players selected will be split between Team Blue and Team White in two divisions: players from UIL Class 1A-5A schools + private schools, and players from UIL Class 6A schools.

There will be four games in all. Each session will include a girls’ game and a boys’ game.

Every game — along with the 3-point contest and Skills Challenge — will be broadcast live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and the free KSAT+ streaming app.

Check out the rosters for each team and the players participating in the Skills Challenge and 3-point contest below:

UIL, TAPPS Classes 5A-1A (Boys)

Team Blue

Mason Beaver, Guard, Devine High School

James Bower, Guard, Bandera High School

Dominick Camacho, Guard, McCollum High School

Zydon Clark, Post, Veterans Memorial High School

Alex Downing, Post, Cole High School

Ethan Dye, Forward, La Vernia High School

Lance Johnson, Forward, Wagner High School

DJ Miller, Guard, St. John Paul II Catholic High School

Koy Moczygemba, Guard, Poth High School

Kasen Powell, Forward, Randolph High School

Travis Randle, Forward, Marion High School

Karson Ray, Forward, Devine High School

Treyshawn Spears-Pitts, Guard, Sam Houston High School

Mayson Thomas, Forward, Pieper High School

Savion Nixon-Thompson, Guard, Karnes City High School

Team White

Malachi Bowman, Forward, New Braunfels High School

Jaylan Carter, Guard, Highlands High School

Alex Elliott, Forward, Alamo Heights High School

Adam Guerrero, Guard, South San High School

Chase Guevara, Guard, Lytle High School

Paul Gumbert-Mendoza, Guard, Wimberley High School

Alijah Hubbard, Forward, John Jay High School

Jamichael Moore, Forward, Veterans Memorial High School

Calvin Pena, Guard, Edison High School

Phillip Prather, Guard, Jefferson High School

Logan Pawlik, Forward, Floresville High School

Daimen Ramirez, Guard, Wagner High School

Samuel Rodriguez, Guard, Floresville High School

Braylon Tovar, Post, Harlandale High School

William Whittingstall, Guard, Alamo Heights High School

UIL, TAPPS Classes 5A-1A (Girls)

Team Blue

Paris Alaquinez, Guard, Southwest High School

Emmarie Baldwin, Guard, John Jay High School

Makayla Carter, Guard, Burbank High School

Beya Chase, Guard, Saint Mary’s Hall

Erica Day, Post, Randolph High School

Isaia Hinds, Guard, South San High School

Ellie Lee, Guard, MacArthur High School

Leah Mitchell, Guard, Wagner High School

Michelle Moore, Guard, New Braunfels High School

Leilah Rodriguez, Guard, Kerrville-Tivy High School

Camden Shields, Guard, Navarro High School

Faith Thomas, Guard, Mac Arthur High School

Karyssa Walker, Forward, Highlands High School

Garnelle Zor, Guard, Southwest Legacy High School

Team White

Alyannah Alvarado, Guard, Jourdanton High School

Sarah Arriaga, Forward, Brackenridge High School

Makalee Chambers, Post, Cole High School

Alesha Dilworth, Forward, Wagner High School

Noelisa Espinoza, Guard, McCollum High School

Maddie Florence, Guard, Saint Mary’s Hall

Shaniyah Fox, Guard, Wagner High School

Rilyn Grona, Guard, Fredericksburg High School

Berkley Hart, Guard, Alamo Heights High School

Aaliyah Mancha, Guard, McCollum High School

Lacey Matney, Guard, La Vernia High School

Amilee Pulido, Guard, Uvalde High School

Izzy Reeh, Guard, Fredericksburg High School

Savanna Schuchart, Guard, Jourdanton High School

Zoey Yanez, Guard, McCollum High School

Kristyn Ybarra, Guard, Hondo High School

UIL, TAPPS Class 6A (Girls)

Team Blue

Maia Aldrich, Guard, Canyon High School

Delaney Arredondo, Guard, Judson High School

Averi Carter, Post, Sotomayor High School

Theresa Carvalho, Forward, Holmes High School

Emma Copeland, Forward, Antonian High School

Trinity Dixon, Guard, Warren High School

Bella Flemings, Guard, Brennan High School

Ella de la Garza, Guard, Incarnate Word High School

Jaliyah Graham, Guard, Harlan High School

Sadie Herrera, Guard, O’Connor High School

Netalya Hurst, Guard, Steele High School

Rebecca Robinson, Guard, Steele High School

Jazelle Scott, Guard, Harlan High School

Andra Stokes, Guard, Stevens High School

Janea Walls, Guard, Brennan High School

Team White

Alexis Martens, Guard, Churchill High School

Jordyn Bowers, Forward, Clark High School

Mackenzie Donald, Guard, Johnson High School

Sara McFarlin, Post, Johnson High School

Jera Salters, Forward, Johnson High School

Brooklyn Hawkins, Post, Judson High School

Anaya Williams, Guard, Judson High School

Rosanelly Pastrano, Guard, Lee High School

Lilah Yanover, Guard, Lee High School

Simone Pryor, Guard, O’Connor High School

Azariah Fennell, Guard, San Marcos High School

Melayna Perkins, Guard, San Marcos High School

Jordan Pete, Guard, Sotomayor High School

Taylor Olson, Guard, Taft High School

Aniyah Shields, Guard, Warren High School

UIL, TAPPS Class 6A (Boys)

Team Blue

Ozmel Bowen, Guard, Reagan High School

Corbin Crocker, Post, TMI

Maurice Eddie, Guard, Steele High School

Jamail Garland, Guard, Steele High School

Tristan Garza, Guard, Central Catholic High School

Karmen Gonzales, Guard, Brandeis High School

Logan Gonzalez, Guard, Steele High School

Amare Guerra, Guard, Antonian High School

Jaden Jones, Guard, Clark High School

Naz Lara, Forward, Churchill High School

Devin Petersen, Forward, Warren High School

Quentin Proctor, Guard, Clemens High School

Talon Todd, Guard, Brennan High School

Isaiah Ward, Guard, Brennan High School

Jamel Wolford, Guard, East Central High School

Team White

Jaime Yeack, Guard, Brandeis High School

Donovan Criss, Guard, Brennan High School

Delano Tarpley, Post, Brennan High School

Jaylen Conrad, Guard, Holmes High School

Marc Anthony, Guard, Johnson High School

Jaylen Crittendon, Guard, Judson High School

Gerald O’Neal, Guard, Judson High School

Ethan Bilyeu, Forward, O’Connor High School

Hagen Hurst, Post, O’Connor High School

Christian Kelley, Guard, Reagan High School

Olubunmi Odewole, Guard, Sotomayor High School

Richard Guerra, Guard, Stevens High School

Chase Hill, Forward, TMI

Jaden Flemons, Guard, TMI

Donovan Bolden, Forward, Warren High School

Skills Challenge (Girls)

Laila Allen, Forward, Clemens High School

Noelisa Espinoza, Guard, McCollum High School

Leah Mitchell, Guard, Wagner High School

Jordan Pete, Guard, Sotomayor High School

Skills Challenge (Boys)

Jaden Flemons, Guard, TMI

Parker Golsch, Guard, Pieper High School

Darien Jordan, Guard, Veterans Memorial High School

Tyme Todd, Guard, Brennan High School

3-Point Contest Participants (Girls)

Beya Chase, Guard, Saint Mary’s Hall

Mackenzie Donald, Guard, Johnson High School

Makynzie Morkovsky, Guard, New Braunfels High School

Bella Flemings, Guard, Brennan High School

Aaliyah Mancha, Guard, McCollum High School

Alexis Martens, Guard, Churchill High School

3-Point Contest Participants (Boys)

Aiden Biscaino, Guard, Taft High School

Liam Curry, Guard, Marshall High School

Luke Garrison, Guard, Pieper High School

Sean Mondrago, Guard, Brennan High School

Cash Slaughter, Guard, MacArthur High School

Aiden Yantis, Guard, Canyon High School

