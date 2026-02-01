📸 PHOTOS: Media Day for 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – High school athletes from all over the San Antonio area gathered at the Alamodome Sunday morning for Media Day ahead of the third annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Game.

The students participated in group and individual interviews with the KSAT 12 Sports team of Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Ashley Gonzalez. At the same time, their families had the opportunity to purchase game tickets.

Every game — along with the 3-point contest and skills challenge — will be broadcast live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, the free KSAT+ streaming app, and KSAT’s YouTube channel on April 12.

Media Day for 2026 All Star Basketball Game. (KSAT 2026)

