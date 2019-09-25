WATCH: Week 4 KSAT Elite 12 BGC SUPERCUT (Part 1)

Check out some highlights from Week 1 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.
This week we have plays from:
Steele's Wyatt Begeal, Daryn McKnight and De'Quavion Thomas
Harlan WR Jacory Logan
Brennan OL Branon Jackson
Smithson Valley's Luke Gombert and Greg Eggleston
Reagan QB Travis Sthele
Warren QB Anthony Cisneros
