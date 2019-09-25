WATCH: Week 4 KSAT Elite 12 BGC SUPERCUT (Part 1)

Check out some highlights from Week 1 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Steele's Wyatt Begeal, Daryn McKnight and De'Quavion Thomas

Harlan WR Jacory Logan

Brennan OL Branon Jackson

Smithson Valley's Luke Gombert and Greg Eggleston

Reagan QB Travis Sthele

Warren QB Anthony Cisneros

Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.

Go here for the latest high school football coverage with our Big Game Coverage section.​​​​​​​

