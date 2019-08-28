See who made 2019 KSAT BGC Elite 12 list; Plus more top football players across SA area

SAN ANTONIO - The 2019 high school football season is here! Check out the 4th Annual KSAT Elite 12 list, which highlights the top senior high school football players across the San Antonio area.

We also feature the Next 12 and more of the area's top high school football players. This list is made up entirely of senior class players and 2020 college recruits.

2019 KSAT ELITE 12 LIST:

1. Jaylon Jones, Steele DB verbally committed to Texas A&M

2. Logan Parr, O’Connor OL verbally committed to Texas

3. Daniel Jackson, Steele WR verbally committed to Iowa State

4. Derrick Lewis, Clemens LB undecided

5. Devin Grant, Antonian LB verbally committed to Colorado

6. Nick Patterson, SACS TE verbally committed to Michigan

7. Mason Chambers, Clemens DB verbally committed to Iowa State

8. Rashod Owens, Roosevelt WR undecided

9. Jordyn Morgan, Cornerstone DB verbally committed to Iowa State

10. DeMarcus Hendricks, Wagner DE undecided

11. Frank Wilson IV, Brandeis DB verbally committed to UTSA

12. Mike Chandler, Judson QB undecided

2019 NEXT 12 LIST

13. De'Quavion Thomas, Steele RB

14. Khalil Warfield, Antonian QB/ATH verbally committed to UTEP

15. Latrevious Reed, Sam Houston DB verbally committed to Prairie View A&M

16. Jack Seger, Alamo Heights TE

17. Kris Bowen, Brandeis TE

18. Maison Sharp, Steele DB

19. Curtis Gunn, Alamo Heights DL

20. Jared Zirkel, Kerrville Tivy PK verbally committed to Georgia

21. Justin Rodriguez, Johnson RB

22. Dalton Hobbs, Pleasanton WR

23. Raymond Citizen, Sam Houston QB/ATH

24. Travis Stehle, Reagan QB verbally committed to Texas (baseball)

OTHER TOP PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):

Austin Ayars, Reagan OL

Amarea Bailey, Judson WR

Keion Bennett, Clemens OLB

Cullen Betsey, Smithson Valley DB

Joerell Brown, Wagner SB/RB

Samuel Castillo, O’Connor WR

Dewayne Coleman, Roosevelt QB

David Dodd, O’Connor QB

Greg Eggleston, Smithson Valley ATH

Jordan Flores, Brennan QB

Darien Gill, Madison RB

Luke Gombert, Smithson Valley QB

Pryson Greer, O’Connor OL

Damion Hart, Steele OLB/DE verbally committed to Abilene Christian

Deshaun Heaggans, Madison LB

Michael Hernandez, Southside WR

Chris Hilliard, SACS RB/LB

Antonio Iwuagwu, Roosevelt OL

Branon Jackson, Brennan OL

Ethan Joergensen SACS SS, WR

Ty Love, Yoakum WR/DB

Locke Lynd, Antonian LB/RB

Jackson Macias, Clemens LB

Aaron Martinez, South San OL

Arian Mayberry, Floresville QB

Dresden McIver-Brown, Veterans Memorial DT

Daryn McKnight, Steele WR

Solomon McNeil, Bandera ATH

Kalijah Michael, Holy Cross LB/FB

Jhalen Mickles, Seguin QB

Trapper Pannell, Kerrville Tivy QB/WR

Kahliq Paulette, Veterans Memorial QB

Vicente Perez, Clemens WR

Aaron Proctor, Alamo Heights WR

Ivan Reed, Sam Houston DL verbally committed to Prairie View A&M

Gilbert Salas, Holy Cross QB

Camron David Santos, Veterans Memorial OL

Grant Satcher, SACS QB

Antony Shelton, Judson WR

Jadin Sommers, Veterans Memorial LB/ATH ​​​​​​

Xavier Spencer, Judson DB

Avante Stevens, Wagner CB

John Stevenson III, Cornerstone RB/LB

Donyai Taylor, Shiner ATH verbally committed to UTSA

Zionn Taylor, O’Connor RB

Angelo Tejada, Judson LS

Kailub Thigpen, Clemens DB/WR

Darryon Tolefree, Brennan WR

Joshua Walker, Veterans Memorial OL

Trey Witcher, Smithson Valley DT

