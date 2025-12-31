It’s near-freezing this morning. Here’s what to expect as we ring in the new year🎇🎆

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

NEAR-FREEZING: Watching for a light freeze this morning

NICE WARM-UP: Mostly sunny skies will make for a beautiful NYE

MIDNIGHT: Mostly clear, temps in the 40s

FORECAST

NEW YEAR’S EVE FORECAST

After a cold start (most of San Antonio will end up right at or just above freezing), we’ll see a nice warm-up. Mostly sunny skies will get temperatures into the upper-60s.

🎆RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR🎇

At midnight, temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Firework viewing should be great, but there will likely be a bit of residual smoke in the atmosphere from midnight to roughly 2am.

New Year Celebration forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WARM WEATHER AHEAD

Despite more clouds on Thursday, temperatures will continue to climb. We’ll peak on Friday, as temperatures reach the mid-80s. Yes, that’s nearing record warmth. A weak front will cool us down only slightly over the weekend.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

2025: ONE OF THE WARMEST ON RECORD

As we wrap up the year, here’s a look back at the weather year that was. Also, 2025 will go down as the second or third warmest on record. Interestingly, the last three years hold the top three spots.

Warmest years on record (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS