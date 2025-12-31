13 local restaurants part of Frost Bank Center’s Spurs Culinary Residence Program

San Antonio Spurs Culinary Residency at the Frost Bank Center on November 30, 2023. (Photo by Tony Garcia/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – Thirteen San Antonio restaurants are showcasing menus across the Frost Bank Center during Spurs games this season, according to a team news release.

The restaurants were formally announced in October, following a call for applications earlier this year.

Initially open to 12 restaurants, the program expanded to include one more business.

“This program is designed to connect fans with the flavors and traditions that make San Antonio so unique,” said Kevin Barker, associate director culinary experience at Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E). “Every game becomes a chance to experience a new part of our city’s food scene, and expanding the lineup means even more opportunities to celebrate local talent.”

As part of the program, the restaurants will collaborate with the Spurs and Aramark to sell dishes at two locations in the Frost Bank Center during the 2025-2026 season.

Each restaurant will take turns serving dishes for up to nine home games. For the upcoming season, the two concession locations will be located in Section 4 outside the Southwest Charter Club and in Section 217 on the balcony level, next to the H-E-B Fan Zone.

These are the restaurants serving up food this season:

Eleven of the participating restaurants were selected by SS&E, while the final two — Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant and The Dogfather — were chosen in a fan vote.

The program also includes professional development opportunities led by Spurs Sports and Entertainment. The program is in its fifth season.

Joining the 13 Spurs Culinary Residence Program restaurants are 22 other new and “multicultural” food options. Below are the restaurants and where they can be found at the Frost Bank Center.

Plaza Level

Greek Spot (Section 121) – A new Mediterranean-inspired stand offering Pork and Chicken Souvlaki Plates, complemented by seltzers, packaged beer, and assorted beverages.

Jack Daniel’s Bar (Section 122) – Fans can enjoy Jack Daniel’s Signature Frozen Cocktails, including the new Blackberry Baller Frozen Lemonade and Spurs Ball O’Fire, alongside other specialty cocktails, seltzers, packaged beer, assorted beverages, and Ricos peanuts.

ProBaller Drink Market (Section 122) – A contactless, checkout-less market powered by Zippin offering convenience and speed. The market features Spurs’ new partner ProBaller Energy Drinks, seltzers, packaged beer, assorted beverages, candy, chips, and Ricos peanuts.

Frost Club Level

Lunazul Tequila Bar (Section 8) – A new tequila-forward concept serving Spurs’ new partner Lunazul’s Signature Margaritas on Tap, premium cocktails, souvenir draft beer, seltzers, packaged beer, and assorted beverages.

Shiner ‘Shine Bar (Section 4) – A reimagined craft bar featuring souvenir draft beer, seltzers, packaged beer, assorted beverages, and premium cocktails. Fans will be able to enjoy signature cocktails that incorporate local San Antonio and Spurs team spirit, like Cherry Lime ‘Shine, Riverwalk Mule and the Coyote Kick.

Local & Co. (Section 20) – The fan-favorite spot returns with Loaded Mac & Cheese, Loaded Baked Potatoes, Fried Oreos, and Funnel Cakes, alongside souvenir sodas and draft beers.

Balcony Level

Fan Favs Express (Section 226) – Now featuring a new signature Premium Chicken Sandwich along with a contactless, checkout-less market. Fans can also grab assorted beverages, Ricos nachos, pretzels, hot dogs, Ricos popcorn, and more on the go.

NÜTRL Bar (Section 230) – Formerly the ULTRA Balcony Bar, the NÜTRL Bar has a new look and menu featuring souvenir draft beer, packaged beer, specialty cocktails, seltzers, assorted beverages, and Ricos peanuts.

Live Oak Vodka Bar (Section 206) – Newly remodeled, the Live Oak Vodka Bar is open for all Spurs home games and arena events. In addition to being served at their branded bar, Live Oak Vodka product and specialty cocktails will be featured throughout various arena bars for fans to enjoy.

Pluckers Wing Bar (Section 222) – The Spurs announced the addition of a Pluckers concession stand at Section 222 on the Balcony Level in Frost Bank Center, which opened in January 2025 for all home games and arena events.

SWBC Terrace Level

SE VIP Terrace Landing Bar – A brand-new elevated experience featuring ultra-premium whiskey and bourbon selections, including signature smoked cocktails crafted tableside.

