76º
Sports

Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox selected to 2025 NBA Cup all-tournament team

Fox averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 assists and two steals per game in six NBA Cup games

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) shoots against New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) during the first half of the NBA Cup championship basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule) (Ian Maule, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox is in elite company on the NBA Cup all-tournament team.

In a news release on Thursday, the Spurs announced that Fox was one of the five players selected on the all-tournament team.

The other four players include Jalen Brunson, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Fox averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 assists and two steals per game in six NBA Cup games, leading the Spurs in each category.

Although San Antonio ended up falling short in the tournament, Fox proved that he’s consistently a reliable asset for the Spurs.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

