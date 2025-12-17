‘I lost somebody today’: Victor Wembanyama scores 18 points in NBA Cup final after learning of death in family Wembanyama’s grandmother died before Tuesday’s game, according to a report San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of the NBA Cup championship basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule) (Ian Maule, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) LAS VEGAS – Victor Wembanyama played in Tuesday night’s NBA Cup final with a heavy heart.
While meeting with reporters after the game, Wembanyama was emotional before he apologized and said he “lost somebody today.”
He fought back tears and took only two questions before leaving the press conference with a Spurs staffer.
According to a report from The Athletic, Wembanyama learned that his grandmother passed away before Tuesday’s game. He still played and scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots off the bench in San Antonio’s 123-114 loss to the New York Knicks.
Despite the personal loss, Wembanyama showed strength on the court, demonstrating why he is a key player for the Spurs.
San Antonio will host the Washington Wizards on Thursday and then play at the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
It is unclear if the 21-year-old will be available for those games.
More recent San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
City housing administrator signed for dead homeowner; other employees altered records, audit finds ▶ 1:18 City housing administrator signed for dead homeowner; other employees altered records, audit finds Spurs Fans react to NBA Cup finals loss ▶ 1:21 Spurs Fans react to NBA Cup finals loss Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says ▶ 1:46 Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says What's happening on KSAT Sports Now this week! ▶ 0:43 What's happening on KSAT Sports Now this week! South Texas man sets world record for oldest wingsuit jumper ▶ 1:59 South Texas man sets world record for oldest wingsuit jumper Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials ▶ 1:16 Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons ▶ 1:12 San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons Spurs fans honk horns downtown after win vs. Thunder in NBA Cup semifinals ▶ 0:15 Spurs fans honk horns downtown after win vs. Thunder in NBA Cup semifinals Residents upset with speeding and lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection ▶ 1:03 Residents upset with speeding and lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family says ▶ 1:08 Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family says San Antonio family navigates life separated amid $30K immigration battle ▶ 2:10 San Antonio family navigates life separated amid $30K immigration battle Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane's tail ▶ 0:31 Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane's tail San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe ▶ 1:01 San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe 2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says ▶ 0:46 2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend SAPOA will not move forward on a ‘no confidence’ vote against SAPD Chief William McManus ▶ 2:11 SAPOA will not move forward on a ‘no confidence’ vote against SAPD Chief William McManus From San Antonio to Jamaica: North Side restaurant ships donations for Hurricane Melissa relief ▶ 1:35 From San Antonio to Jamaica: North Side restaurant ships donations for Hurricane Melissa relief Realtor emphasizes strategic pricing in San Antonio’s cooling real estate market ▶ 1:09 Realtor emphasizes strategic pricing in San Antonio’s cooling real estate market US credit card debt rising slower before Christmas this year compared to 2024, Fed data shows ▶ 1:36 US credit card debt rising slower before Christmas this year compared to 2024, Fed data shows Roosevelt Avenue’s deadly reputation pushes community plea for immediate safety improvements ▶ 0:37 Roosevelt Avenue’s deadly reputation pushes community plea for immediate safety improvements Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows ▶ 0:59 Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows ‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney ▶ 1:04 ‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney San Antonio council members express skepticism, caution while discussing possible elections move ▶ 1:01 San Antonio council members express skepticism, caution while discussing possible elections move 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 ▶ 1:06 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 FIRST. EVER. NATIONALS. 🙌 ▶ 2:01 FIRST. EVER. NATIONALS. 🙌 Previous photo Next photo