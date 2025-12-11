Castle’s 30-point explosion sends Spurs past Lakers; LeBron gifts jersey with special message

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) puts up a shot under defense by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES – Stephon Castle dropped 30 points and 10 rebounds, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 132-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Wednesday’s Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinal.

The 20-year-old second-year guard erupted for 21 second-half points, burying a step-back three late to ice the game and send San Antonio to Saturday’s semifinal against Oklahoma City in Las Vegas.

LeBron James finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers, but the night belonged to Castle — and to a postgame moment that went viral.

James gifted Castle a signed Lakers jersey with a message that read: “To: Stephon Castle — Love everything about you, Young King. Keep going up! Strive for Greatness.”

Wow. Stephon Castle left a lasting impression on everyone last night—even the GOAT. https://t.co/KF9naR32Sj — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) December 11, 2025

Despite missing Victor Wembanyama (calf), the Spurs shot 50% from the field and 44.7% from three, while De’Aaron Fox added 20 points in his return.

The Lakers had no answer for San Antonio’s fast transition offense.

The Spurs advance to face the Thunder, who crushed Phoenix 138-89 earlier Wednesday.

