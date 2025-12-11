Spurs adjust schedule after advancing to Emirates NBA Cup semifinals

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington fight for possession during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 139-130. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have moved the team’s scheduled game against the Washington Wizards next week after advancing to the semifinals of the Emirates NBA Cup.

The game against the Wizards, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 17, has been moved to Thursday, Dec. 18 at the Frost Bank Center.

All tickets purchased for the Dec. 17 game will be valid for the rescheduled game. The theme will also remain Spurs Ugly Sweater Night, presented by Frost.

As a result of the Spurs 132-119 win in Los Angeles against the Lakers, San Antonio will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Dec. 13, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner of that game will face the winner of the other semifinal between the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

The Emirates NBA Cup final will be played in Las Vegas on Tuesday, December 16.