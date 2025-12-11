Spurs adjust schedule after advancing to Emirates NBA Cup semifinals Spurs will face Oklahoma City in the semifinals in Las Vegas on Saturday San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington fight for possession during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 139-130. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have moved the team’s scheduled game against the Washington Wizards next week after advancing to the semifinals of the Emirates NBA Cup.
The game against the Wizards, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 17, has been moved to Thursday, Dec. 18 at the Frost Bank Center.
All tickets purchased for the Dec. 17 game will be valid for the rescheduled game. The theme will also remain Spurs Ugly Sweater Night, presented by Frost.
As a result of the
Spurs 132-119 win in Los Angeles against the Lakers, San Antonio will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Dec. 13, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner of that game will face the winner of the other semifinal between the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.
The Emirates NBA Cup final will be played in Las Vegas on Tuesday, December 16.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Sean Talbot headshot
Sean Talbot is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. He formerly served as the Assistant News Director and Assignments Manager. He joined KSAT in 2001. He graduated from Texas State with a degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Political Science. When he’s not working, he’s at home with his wife Lomisa and their daughters Grace and Sydney.
