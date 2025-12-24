San Antonio veteran wins $10K prize in Half Court Hero Challenge at Spurs’ game
Evan Garr is the fourth person to capture the grand prize
SAN ANTONIO – A veteran from San Antonio was a big winner on Tuesday night at the Spurs’ game, hitting a crucial shot to capture $10,000.
Evan Garr, who served as a U.S. Army airborne infantryman, took part in the Victory Capital Half Court Hero Challenge at the Frost Bank Center.
In less than 45 seconds, Garr made a layup, a three-point shot and then sank a half-court shot to win the grand prize.
Garr is the fourth person to capture the grand prize, according to a news release.
