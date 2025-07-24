12 San Antonio restaurants can showcase menus at Spurs games through residency program

San Antonio Spurs Culinary Residency at the Frost Bank Center on November 30, 2023. (Photo by Tony Garcia/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports and Entertainment is searching for 12 San Antonio restaurants to feature during home games in the upcoming season.

As part of the Spurs Culinary Residency program, the restaurants will collaborate with the Spurs and Aramark to sell dishes at two locations in the Frost Bank Center during the 2025-2026 season.

Each restaurant will take turns serving dishes for up to nine home games. For the upcoming season, the two concession locations will be located in Section 4 outside the Southwest Charter Club and in Section 217 on the balcony level, next to the H-E-B Fan Zone.

“As we open applications for the fifth year of the Spurs Culinary Residency, it’s incredible to see how far the program has come in showcasing San Antonio’s vibrant food culture,” said Kevin Barker, associate director of culinary experience at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Each season brings new energy, new talent and new flavors to our fans. With more restaurants and a fresh location in the arena this year, we’re continuing to elevate the game day experience while honoring the culinary creativity that makes this city so unique.”

The program’s online application is now open and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Last season’s Culinary Residency featured local restaurants The Hayden, DonutNV, Hotaru Sushi, Bussin’ Q, Cake Llama, Maui’s on Main, Benjie’s Munch, Sweet Cheeks Bake Shop, Crepelandia210, Tacos Al Carbon Cabron, K-Pop Dogs and The Purple Pig BBQ.

The program also includes professional development opportunities led by Spurs Sports and Entertainment.

To apply, fill out an application here.

