Man accused of DWI after fleeing West Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was driving intoxicated was arrested after fleeing a West Side car crash late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 8800 block of northbound State Highway 151.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman stopped her Toyota Camry in the gore — a lane between the exit ramp and the highway’s main lanes — to tend to her child in the back seat.

While stopped, a Ford vehicle driven by the suspect, identified in an SAPD preliminary report as 34-year-old Rene Krist, crashed into the back of the Toyota.

Krist’s vehicle then collided with a Chevrolet vehicle exiting the highway.

Krist then fled on foot from the scene but was chased by occupants from the Chevrolet to a nearby complex, police said.

Responding officers detained Krist at the complex. He was “displaying signs of intoxication” when he was arrested, SAPD said.

The woman and her child were both taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

Krist is facing DWI, evading arrest and collision involving injury charges, according to Bexar County court records.

