Body recovered from San Antonio River near Pearl, SAPD says

Police investigating after a man's body was pulled from the San Antonio River near the Pearl on Monday, Dec. 29.

SAN ANTONIO – A body was recovered from the San Antonio River early Monday near the Pearl, according to San Antonio police.

An officer at the scene said a guest at a nearby hotel reported to management seeing a possible body in the river from their balcony. Hotel management later saw the body and called police.

Investigators pulled the body, believed to be a man in his 30s, to a nearby boat ramp near the intersection of Newell Avenue and Camden Street.

SAPD said the man could have possibly been experiencing homelessness.

Police said they believe the man “fell in” the river, but were unsure how long the body had been in there. SAPD believes there is no foul play involved.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was at the scene assisting with SAPD’s investigation.

