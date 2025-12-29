2 hospitalized after crash on I-35 access road near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on the access road of Interstate 35 near downtown San Antonio, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of the Interstate 35 access road and North Pine Street, not far from North Hackberry Street.

Both vehicles ended up in the embankment after the crash.

One of the drivers, believed to be a woman in her 20s, had to be extracted from one of the vehicles, according to San Antonio police.

The other driver is also believed to be a woman in her 20s. Both were taken to a local hospital, and one was unconscious, police said.

Police said at least one of the drivers would be assessed for driving while intoxicated, but did not elaborate.

Specific details around the crash are unclear. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

