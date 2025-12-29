2 hospitalized after crash on I-35 access road near downtown, SAPD says One of the drivers would be assessed for DWI at the hospital SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on the access road of Interstate 35 near downtown San Antonio, according to police.
The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of the Interstate 35 access road and North Pine Street, not far from North Hackberry Street.
Both vehicles ended up in the embankment after the crash.
One of the drivers, believed to be a woman in her 20s, had to be extracted from one of the vehicles, according to San Antonio police.
The other driver is also believed to be a woman in her 20s. Both were taken to a local hospital, and one was unconscious, police said.
Police said at least one of the drivers would be assessed for driving while intoxicated, but did not elaborate.
Specific details around the crash are unclear. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more. Read more:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas ▶ 2:11 How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says ▶ 1:51 Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 ▶ 2:16 From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life ▶ 0:55 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life Pope Leo’s first Christmas brings a powerful message ▶ 1:16 Pope Leo’s first Christmas brings a powerful message Erica Hernandez talked to Fluffy about his special relationship with San Antonio. ▶ 1:39 Erica Hernandez talked to Fluffy about his special relationship with San Antonio. FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online ▶ 1:41 FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston ▶ 0:51 Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston Here's where letters to Santa go every Christmas ▶ 1:36 Here's where letters to Santa go every Christmas TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project ▶ 1:21 TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave ▶ 1:30 Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked ▶ 1:57 Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked San Antonio police urge reporting of minor porch thefts ▶ 1:18 San Antonio police urge reporting of minor porch thefts Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer ▶ 1:04 Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space ▶ 0:45 Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January ▶ 1:06 Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says ▶ 0:58 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says What parents can do to help children stay safe online ▶ 0:56 What parents can do to help children stay safe online Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 ▶ 0:57 Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record ▶ 0:53 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' ▶ 1:51 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays ▶ 1:08 Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program ▶ 0:56 Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program Previous photo Next photo