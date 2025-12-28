2 injured in early morning shooting at unknown location, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating how two people ended up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The injuries were sustained during a shooting, the San Antonio Police Department said, but there is conflicting information about where it occurred.

SAPD said officers were dispatched to the hospital, where one person was being treated for an injured leg and another for an injured hand.

The people injured said they were at a house party when they were grazed by a bullet, police said in the preliminary report, but a witness said they were in the parking lot of an East Side hookah lounge.

Officers later went to the hookah lounge in the 6200 block of Binz Engleman Road, SAPD said, where blood was found in the parking lot.

The department said the two people injured are no longer cooperating with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

