Commanders, Alliance of American Football to cease operations

SAN ANTONO - San Antonio's latest run as a pro football city appears to be over.
According to reports, the Alliance of American Football will cease operations Tuesday at 4 pm central time.
Sources say a conference call is scheduled between players and league leadership with more information on what the next step is.
Tuesday's developments come less than a week after league chairman Tom Dundon told USA Today that he would shut the league down if unable to come to an agreement with the NFL Players Association.
Dundon's desire was to create a partnership with the NFLPA to use young players from NFL rosters to fill AAF rosters.
Locally, the San Antonio Commanders were in the middle of practice at the Alamodome Tuesday when word spread that the league was suspending operations.
A visibly upset Commanders general manager Daryl Johnston stopped practice to address the team and players.
Media covering the practice were then asked to leave while the team met.
A short time later, players were seen leaving the stadium with shoulder pads, equipment and bags.
No one from the Commanders has been made avaliable to the media, but several players from across the league shared their thoughts via social media.
The league's newest and most high-profile addition, Johnny Manziel, voiced his displeasure over the league's fate.
Manziel and the Memphis Express were slated to play the Commanders at the Alamodome on Saturday.
The Alamodome Box Office is no longer selling tickets to the game.
This is a developing story. KSAT 12 Sports will provide updates as more information arrives.
