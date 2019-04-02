Commanders, Alliance of American Football to cease operations

Arizona Hotshots linebacker Nyles Morgan (55) and Erick Dargan (24) tackle San Antonio Commanders tight end Cam Clear (85) for a small gain in the first half during an AAF football game, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Sun Devil Stadium in…

SAN ANTONO - San Antonio's latest run as a pro football city appears to be over.

According to reports, the Alliance of American Football will cease operations Tuesday at 4 pm central time.

Sources: The AAF will suspend all football operations today. New owner Tom Dundon will lose approximately $70 million on his investment. Dundon makes decision against wishes of league co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 2, 2019





AAF chairman Tom Dundon is officially suspending the league's operations as of 5 p.m. ET today, I'm told. A letter will be sent explaining what that means for league and club officials, who say they have received limited info so far about how to proceed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 2, 2019

Sources say a conference call is scheduled between players and league leadership with more information on what the next step is.

Tuesday's developments come less than a week after league chairman Tom Dundon told USA Today that he would shut the league down if unable to come to an agreement with the NFL Players Association.

Dundon's desire was to create a partnership with the NFLPA to use young players from NFL rosters to fill AAF rosters.

Locally, the San Antonio Commanders were in the middle of practice at the Alamodome Tuesday when word spread that the league was suspending operations.

A visibly upset Commanders general manager Daryl Johnston stopped practice to address the team and players.

Media covering the practice were then asked to leave while the team met.

A short time later, players were seen leaving the stadium with shoulder pads, equipment and bags.

A Commanders player has left the stadium and driven off - was carrying a backpack and shoulder pads pic.twitter.com/5kdEcHabaY — Jake Kobersky (@Jake_Kobersky) April 2, 2019

No one from the Commanders has been made avaliable to the media, but several players from across the league shared their thoughts via social media.

And.. just like that, it’s back to what’s next. — Riley Smith (@Mr_Riley_Smith1) April 2, 2019

The league's newest and most high-profile addition, Johnny Manziel, voiced his displeasure over the league's fate.

Just the reality of this unfortunate situation.. great concept, good football on the field and fun for fans to watch. Just not enough money to go around which has been the main problem with “other” leagues for a long time. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 2, 2019

Manziel and the Memphis Express were slated to play the Commanders at the Alamodome on Saturday.

The Alamodome Box Office is no longer selling tickets to the game.

