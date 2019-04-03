Commanders release statement regarding AAF shutdown

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - On the heels of Chairman Tom Dundon's decision to cease all operations this afternoon, the San Antonio Commanders have released the following statement in regards to the Alliance of American Football's total shutdown:

"On behalf of all of us with the San Antonio Commanders organization, we were shocked and incredibly disappointed to learn of the Boards' decision to suspend football operations.

"Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian delivered a quality football product that fans nationally were watching on TV, online, and here in San Antonio on each and every game day.

"While all startups encounter some challenges, we believed ours could be addressed in the offseason, after a successful completion to our first season.

"We are grateful to our players, coaches, staff, corporate partners, and especially our fans that supported us from the moment our team was announced through the record-setting attendance -- San Antonio proved to be the best fans in The Alliance time and time again.

"We hope to be able to share information from The Alliance about ticket refunds in the future.

"Thank you for your support and for believing in us.

Sincerely,

Mike Riley, Head Coach

Daryl Johnston, General Manager

Vic Gregovits, Team President"