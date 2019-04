SAN ANTONIO - If you've been to a San Antonio Commanders home game this season, there is a good chance you've noticed the team's mascot charge out of the tunnel on horseback. Andy Andersen, a broadcast meteorologist, drives all the way from Temple each game day to lead the team on the field. Jake Kobersky caught up with Andersen before the Commanders' game against the Arizona Hotshots.

