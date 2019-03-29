Commanders' general manager ‘caught off guard by the announcement' on AAF's future

SAN ANTONIO - On Friday, the Alliance of American Football could fold. That’s coming from AAF Chairman Tom Dundom, who said Wednesday he would make a decision on the future of the league in two days.

Dundom, who injected $250 million into the upstart pro football league after the first week is upset the NFL Players Association is not allowing players on NFL practice squads or rosters to play in the AAF and is now threatening to shut down the league as early as this weekend.

Daryl Johnston, general manager for the San Antonio Commanders, did not hold back when he met with the media Thursday.

“I was as caught off guard by the announcement yesterday as our players were,” admitted Johnston. “We had a meeting with them this morning. We talked to them, and our approach for them was, today was a gift from God. We are going to focus on what we can control today. I don’t want you to worry about the rumors from yesterday. I don’t want you to worry about speculation about tomorrow.”

The Commanders team, which is the most successful franchise in the league as far as attendance, is trying to clinch a playoff spot in its first season against Arizona this Sunday night in the Alamodome.

“I was blown away by their practice today,” Johnston said. “They have always done what we have asked them to do. Such a class act. We are blessed to be a part of this organization with these guys.”

Johnston knows this is going to be a distraction because of the stories that are circulating about the future of the league and challenged the players in the morning meeting to earn the right to win this weekend, just like they have done in the last four games.

The public will see if the Commanders respond at 7 p.m. Sunday.

