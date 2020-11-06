UTSA postpones Saturday’s football game against Rice due to COVID-19 within program

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA has canceled Saturday’s football game against Rice due to COVID-19 issues within the program, UTSA officials announced on Friday. The game was scheduled to be played in Houston.

The schools will work with Conference USA to reschedule, officials said.

“We are certainly disappointed that we have had to make the difficult decision to postpone Saturday’s game with Rice,” UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos said. “Throughout the pandemic, our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community. We are extremely grateful to the leadership at Rice University and Conference USA for maintaining an open and understanding line of communication, and we look forward to being able to return to competition safely.”

The school did not clarify whether “coronavirus-related issues within the program” meant that players or staff are currently infected with the virus.

Texas is currently seeing a spike in coronavirus-related illnesses and hospitalizations and currently has the highest hospitalization rate in the country.

The U.S. broke another record in the 7-day rolling average for daily new cases, hitting nearly 90,000.

The tally for new cases Thursday reached 121,888 cases, according to a COVID-19 dashboard from Johns Hopkins University.