Texas has more COVID hospitalizations than any other state, data shows

SAN ANTONIO – Texas is seeing another spike in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The organization reports that Texas reportedly has the highest number of hospitalized patients out of all 50 states.

Data shows that, as of Nov. 4, Texas has 5,872 hospitalized coronavirus patients, followed by Illinois with 3,761 and California with 3,410.

“Five national forecasts predict a likely increase in the number of new hospitalizations per day over the next four weeks, two forecasts predict a likely decrease, and two forecasts are uncertain about the trend or predict stable numbers,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The map below shows COVID hospitalizations by state, based on data from the COVID Tracking Project:

A recent report from Reuters indicates that 34 out of 50 states “have seen new [COVID-19] cases increase for at least two weeks in a row, down from 36 the prior week.”

As of Wednesday, hospitals in El Paso were nearing a breaking point with 3,100 new cases of the coronavirus. “Hospitalizations continue to rise sharply and unfortunately more people we know will continue to succumb to the complications of this disease,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso’s city and county health authority told the Associated Press.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 66,714 total COVID-19 cases and 1,265 total deaths in Bexar County, with an increase of 185 new cases on Wednesday. City officials also reported that 255 patients are currently hospitalized, 110 are in the intensive care unit and 56 are on ventilators.

