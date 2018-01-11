Astros World Series trophy tour makes its stop in SA on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The Houston Astros World Series trophy tour is making its scheduled stop in San Antonio on Thursday for fans who want to see the trophy up close.

The stop in the Alamo City is part of a planned 100-stop tour that will take the Commissioner’s Trophy all across Texas.

The trophy will be at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in the 7500 block of N.W. Loop 410 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fans can snap photos with the trophy for free at most of the tour's locations.

The trophy will also be part of a three-day stint at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in March and a two-day display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, starting in August.

Times and locations of the tour are subject to change. The full schedule is routinely updated at mlb.com/astros as new stops are added.

