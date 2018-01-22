'He thought it was time': Spurs' Popovich starts Dejounte Murray over Tony Parker

SAN ANTONIO - Tony Parker came off of the bench against Indiana Pacers on Sunday, marking the first time since the 2009-2010 season that Parker didn't get the start. Dejounte Murray started in Parker's place.

ESPN's Michael C. Wright reported coach Gregg Popovich talked with Parker ahead of the game and "told (Parker) that 'he thought it was time.'"

According to ESPN, Parker had no problem with the switch.

"I was like, ‘Oh, no problem,'" Parker told ESPN. "Just like Manu, just like Pau, that day's going to come. And if Pop sees something that is good for the team, I'll try to do my best."

Parker was sidelined for the beginning of the 2017-2018 season as he recovered from a torn quadriceps tendon injury he suffered during last season’s playoffs.

Murray started for the first seven games of the Spurs' 2017-2018 season. Patty Mills filled the role until Parker's return against Dallas.

At 21-years-old, Murray has averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds through the 47 games he's played this season.

Parker, in contrast, is averaging 8 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists through the 21 games he's played.

No word on whether the switch is permanent.

