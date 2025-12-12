Dense fog affecting your Friday morning travels

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

LOW VISIBILITY: Fog will lift by 9-10am

CLOUDS THROUGH 1PM: Cloudy through early afternoon, then sun reappears

STRONG COLD FRONT SUNDAY: Big changes for the second half of weekend

FORECAST

FOGGY THROUGH MID-MORNING, PM SUN

Thick fog has settled in for a large portion of the area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9am. Expect the fog to slow down the morning commute. It’ll lift mid-morning, however, clouds may stick around into the early afternoon. Eventually, the sun will reappear this afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm to near 70°.

WARM, HUMID, AND MOSTLY CLOUDY SATURDAY

There will be enough moisture Friday night into Saturday morning to generate some spotty drizzle or light showers. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy for the first half of the day. Sun will push temps into the mid-70s Saturday afternoon.

BIG CHANGES SUNDAY

A strong cold front will slide through by sunrise on Sunday morning. With this front, you can expect a few light showers early in the day and winds gusting up to 30mph. Sunday will start near 60°, but likely see falling temperatures throughout the day. By the afternoon, we’ll dip into the low-50s and even 40s for some. North winds will make it feel chilly. Skies will clear some late in the day.

SMALL RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK

There’s still a chance to see showers Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now rain chances sit at around 30%.

