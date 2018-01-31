Former Spurs player, wife killed in car crash, reports say

SAN ANTONIO - Former NBA and San Antonio Spurs player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a car crash in a Los Angeles suburb early Wednesday morning.

TMZ Sports reported Butler, 38, lost control of his SUV around 2 a.m. in Studio City, California and struck a parking meter.

The vehicle slammed into a wall and flipped, according to TMZ Sports. Officers believe the car was speeding before it lost control.

Butler played in the NBA for 14 seasons and was a member of the Spurs during the 2015-16 season.

Butler played in 46 games for San Antonio before he was waived on March 9, 2016. It was his final season in the NBA.

Butler’s wife Leah LaBelle was an R&B singer. She competed in the third season of "American Idol" in 2004.

Lamarcus Aldridge posted his condolences for Butler, his wife and his family on Twitter:

"Devastated to hear the news about the passing of my former teammate, Rasual, & his wife. My thoughts and prayers go out to their families during this difficult time. Rasual was an amazing teammate and an even better person. He will truly be missed!"

