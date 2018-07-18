Popovich on Ginobili's status for next season: 'Manu is chasing bears in the northwest'

SAN ANTONIO - Manu Ginobili has not publicly announced if he will return for another season with the Spurs, but according to Gregg Popovich, he’s staying busy this offseason.

“Manu is chasing bears up in the northwest,” Popovich joked. “We could make his contract null and void because of the hand-gliding and bear chasing, and zip-lining stuff he’s doing up there.”

Popovich spoke to reporters Wednesday to discuss the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto, but was naturally asked other Spurs related topics.

One of the biggest topics being the status of Ginobili who just finished his 16th season with the Spurs and will turn 41 years old on July 28.

“About two weeks ago, I sent him a picture when he was younger and he’s dunking over somebody and his hair is all over, and it was kind of a hint like you know, you can keep doing this,” Popovich said. “He sent me back a picture from my first year as an assistant, I’m not sure what that meant.”

Ginobili signed a two-year deal with the Spurs last summer, but there is no official word if he will return for his 17th season with San Antonio.

Ginobili is currently the only player remaining from the iconic Spurs "Big Three" after the departure of Tony Parker in free agency earlier this summer.

FULL MANU COMMENTS BELOW:

