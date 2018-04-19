‘Praying for Coach Pop': NBA legends, celebrities, athletes honor Popovich's wife

SAN ANTONIO - The heartbreaking news on the passing of Gregg Popovich’s wife, Erin, was not only felt locally in San Antonio but across the country.

NBA legends, celebrities, current professional athletes and former President Bill Clinton sent their prayers and condolences to the Spurs head coach and his family on social media.

Coach Popovich - I join the NBA family and countless fans across the country who are thinking of you, Jill, and Micky tonight as you mourn the loss of your Erin. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 19, 2018

I was shocked and saddened to hear on @NBAonTNT of the passing of #ErinPopovich wife of @spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died today. They were married four decades. My heart goes out to him & his family. @NBA — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) April 19, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was told the devastating news during the team’s practice session Wednesday afternoon and spoke to the media after gathering his words to talk about the death of Erin Popovich.

“Feel so bad for Pop and his family, that’s just tough to hear about,” Durant said. “But as far as the basketball game, it’s just a game at the end of the day.”

#Warriors forward Kevin Durant tries to gather the words to discuss the passing of Erin Popovich, Gregg Popovich's wife of four decades..."everybody in the NBA family feels so bad for Pop and his family" #KSATnews #KSATsports #NBA #Spurs pic.twitter.com/Wil6p7nwJf — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 19, 2018

Almost immediately after winning Game 2 in Cleveland, LeBron James was emotional during a live postgame interview after TNT reporter Allie LaForce shared the tragic news with the Cavaliers superstar.

LeBron James after the game finding out about the horrible news of Erin Popovich's passing pic.twitter.com/2hz7z2ysWp — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 19, 2018

“Obviously, I’m a huge Pop fan. I love Pop. That’s such a tragedy and my best wishes go out to Pop and his family. That’s devastating news. It’s a lot,” James said.

✌🏾☝🏾👌🏾: Beautiful to see all the overwhelming support for #Spurs Popovich & his family following the passing of his wife, Erin. Everyone from #NBA legend Bill Russell to former President Clinton have sent condolences to Coach Pop. MORE➡️ https://t.co/RwR09ePFxO #KSATnews — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) April 19, 2018

To view more on the tributes to Erin Popovich, scroll below.

. Praying for Coach Pop and his family! Lost his wife Erin today. Terrific Wife and Mother! She fought hard for a long time!! #RIP my Friend!! — Avery Johnson (@CoachAvery6) April 19, 2018

Praying for Coach Pop and his family! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 19, 2018

We’re all with you coach pop. — Aaron Gordon (@Double0AG) April 19, 2018

Prayers up to coach Pop and his family 🙏🏾 — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) April 19, 2018

Prayers to you & yours Coach Pop . We’re all with you — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) April 19, 2018

The TNT family mourns the loss of Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich. pic.twitter.com/UnWl3eXi6b — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

Gregg Popovich is not only one of the best coaches in the history of the NBA, he's also a principled leader with a clear-eyed view of America who speaks with heart and conviction about his country.



This one hurts. My heart truly goes out to him and his family. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 19, 2018

The NBA family mourns the loss of Erin Popovich, wife of San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Popovich family and @Spurs organization. — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2018

The Timberwolves family sends our deepest condolences to @Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and his family during this difficult time. — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 19, 2018

Join us on Twitter with our fans at @ToyotaCenter in a moment of silence for Erin Popovich, wife of @spurs coach Gregg Popovich. — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 19, 2018

Incredibly sad to hear the news about the loss of Gregg Popovich’ wife — Erin. Heartfelt condolences to Pop & his family. Sincerely doubt there are any words to describe what he’s going through. Many many prayers. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 19, 2018

Great emotional answer by LeBron getting hit cold with an immediate post-game question about the passing of coach Popovich's wife. That was LeBron at his greatest. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 19, 2018

I can only imagine what Coach Pop is going through , R.I.P. Erin Popovich. — Dillon Brooks (@dillonbrooks24) April 19, 2018

Just sick over the news about Erin Popovich. Pop went out of his way to make sure our family knew we had his support when my father passed...



...I hope the Popovich family are also able to find strength in all of the love this community has to give. — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) April 19, 2018

"There's nothing you can really say. It's a tough situation."



The TNT crew mourns the loss of Erin Popovich, the wife of Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich. pic.twitter.com/zg1Y6pQFS3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

Knowing Pop, it’s fair to assume Erin Popovich was an absolute legend. My deepest sympathies to Pop and his daughters. — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) April 19, 2018

Ughhh. RIP Erin Popovich. Condolences to Pop and his family...40 years of marriage. It’s bigger than basketball. The NBA family mourning this loss — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 19, 2018

The Suns organization joins the NBA family in mourning the loss of Erin Popovich. Our deepest condolences go out to Gregg, the entire Popovich family, and all of our colleagues and friends in the Spurs organization. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 19, 2018

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Erin Popovich. Our sympathy goes out to Coach Popovich and his family at this difficult time. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 19, 2018

Beyond heartbroken for Coach Popovich, his immediate family and his Spurs family. Blessings to all on your loss. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) April 19, 2018

The San Antonio @Spurs are a BIG part of our community. On behalf of all of our staff & volunteers we send our deepest condolences, thoughts & prayers to Gregg Popovich & the entire #Spurs family with the passing of Pop’s wife Erin.



Sincerely,

Tim Morrow

CEO San Antonio Zoo pic.twitter.com/vhJbUXXD4e — San Antonio Zoo and Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) April 19, 2018

Praying for the Popovich Family..🙏🏽 — Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) April 19, 2018

The Grizzlies family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Erin Popovich. Coach Popovich, his loved ones & the @spurs organization will be in our thoughts during this difficult time. — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 19, 2018

Cookie and I send our thoughts and prayers to Coach Gregg Popovich and his family on their loss of his wife Erin. May she rest in peace. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 19, 2018

TheWades family Prayers goes out to Coach Popovich and his family!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 19, 2018

Prayers up for the best NBA coach of all time and his family. RIP Mrs. Erin Popovich — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) April 19, 2018

Prayers going out to Gregg Popovich and his family for the loss of his wife.🙏🏼 — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) April 19, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Erin Popovich. We’d like to extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to Gregg and the Popovich family. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 19, 2018

Prayers and condolences go out to Gregg Popovich and his family!! — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) April 19, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Erin Popovich. We send our heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to Gregg Popovich, his family and the Spurs during this difficult time. — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 19, 2018

The Chicago Bulls are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Erin Popovich. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gregg and the entire Popovich family. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 19, 2018

Condolences to Coach Popovich. You are the rock of this league. Its painful to see you have to go through something like this. Many blessings to you and your family. — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) April 19, 2018

Our thoughts are with the San Antonio Spurs, Coach Popovich and family and loved ones. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 19, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Erin Popovich. Coach Popovich and his family will be in our thoughts during this difficult time. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 19, 2018

Sending my deepest condolences to Greg Popovich, his family and the Spurs organization at this difficult time. — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) April 19, 2018

On behalf of Gayle Benson, the coaches, players and the entire Pelicans organization, we are saddened by the passing of Erin Popovich. We send our deepest condolences to the Popovich family and Spurs organization during this difficult time — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 19, 2018

.@KingJames sends his thoughts and prayers to the family of Gregg Popovich, sets record straight on reporter’s question. pic.twitter.com/VCsFuEtFVU — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 19, 2018

The Trail Blazers send their condolences to the Popovich family and the Spurs organization. Your NBA family supports you. — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 19, 2018

Coach Popovich, we are thinking of you and your family at this difficult time, and sending you all our love and best wishes. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 19, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with Pop, his family, and the entire Spurs organization.



We know the wonderful impact that Erin Popovich had on so many. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 19, 2018

“She was a star… just a very strong woman and someone who will be missed.”



Coach shares his condolences with @spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and the Popovich family before today's shootaround. pic.twitter.com/wwJ91gQARZ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 19, 2018

The entire L.A. Clippers organization joins the NBA in mourning the loss of Erin Popovich. We extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to Gregg and the Popovich family. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 19, 2018

I can’t imagine what Coach Popovich is going through, but I am lifting up prayers you and your family. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PMezvqWlcL — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 19, 2018

My condolences and prayers to the Popovich family 🙏🏽🙏🏽 R.I.P Erin pic.twitter.com/Nnq1TJ17jZ — Cory Joseph (@Cory_Joe) April 19, 2018

Thoughts and prayers from me and mine for Pop and his fam at such a time. All love. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 19, 2018

The UTSA community sends condolences to Coach Pop and the entire @spurs family, following the loss of Erin. Our hearts are with you. #UTSA pic.twitter.com/Q4Kvd71GYM — UTSA (@UTSA) April 19, 2018

Woke up to terrible news ... my prayers go out to coach pop and his family... may god be with you help your this tough time — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 19, 2018

I would like to send our deepest condolences to Coach Pop and his family. Erin was so great to my wife and family during our time in SA. — Terry Porter (@terryporter30) April 19, 2018

Prayers Out To Coach Pop, Everyone's behind you🙏🏽 https://t.co/QdwW5f4VSE — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 19, 2018

Praying for Coach Pop and his family — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) April 19, 2018

Prayers go out to coach Pop and his family.@spurs — mario elie (@marioelie1) April 19, 2018

Prayers out to coach Pop and his family🙏🏽🙏🏽😞 https://t.co/I6NyHY4xOQ — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) April 19, 2018

