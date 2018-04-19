Spurs

‘Praying for Coach Pop': NBA legends, celebrities, athletes honor Popovich's wife

Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin, passed away Wednesday at age 67

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - The heartbreaking news on the passing of Gregg Popovich’s wife, Erin, was not only felt locally in San Antonio but across the country.

NBA legends, celebrities, current professional athletes and former President Bill Clinton sent their prayers and condolences to the Spurs head coach and his family on social media.

More Headlines

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was told the devastating news during the team’s practice session Wednesday afternoon and spoke to the media after gathering his words to talk about the death of Erin Popovich.

“Feel so bad for Pop and his family, that’s just tough to hear about,” Durant said. “But as far as the basketball game, it’s just a game at the end of the day.”

Almost immediately after winning Game 2 in Cleveland, LeBron James was emotional during a live postgame interview after TNT reporter Allie LaForce shared the tragic news with the Cavaliers superstar.

“Obviously, I’m a huge Pop fan. I love Pop. That’s such a tragedy and my best wishes go out to Pop and his family. That’s devastating news. It’s a lot,” James said.

To view more on the tributes to Erin Popovich, scroll below.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.