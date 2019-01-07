DeRozan receives media award on same week Kawhi Leonard blamed media

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan was honored by the media in the same week Kawhi Leonard blamed the media for stirring controversy about his return to San Antonio.

DeRozan received the Professional Basketball Writers Association's 2017-18 Magic Johnson Award trophy last week.

According to the PBWA, the award honors the player who best combines on-court excellence with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public.

Since arriving in San Antonio, DeRozan has been willing to speak to reporters about Spurs wins or losses after every game.

DeRozan has been open and respectful to the media and is usually one of the first players to speak in the locker room after games.

DeRozan has also been a model citizen off the court, acclimated himself to the community and embraced Spurs fans.

The four-time NBA all-star is averaging 22.6 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game in his first season in San Antonio.

Kawhi Leonard postgame after #Raptors loss to #Spurs...said fan reception was mostly expected because media stirred controversy, added he didn't see tribute video, but might in the future...Leonard finishes with 21 points in first return to San Antonio #KSATsports #KSATnews #NBA pic.twitter.com/kqLGwHQsDh — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) January 4, 2019

