Reports: Spurs ready to 'move on' from Kawhi, fully engaged in trade talks with LA, Boston

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard may be on the move sooner rather than later, according to multiple reports that indicate the Spurs are now fully engaged in trade talks for their disgruntled star.

Marc Stein, of The New York Times, reported Thursday morning the Spurs do not have to trade their franchise star any time soon, but they are ready to move on from the Leonard saga that has dragged on for months.

This doesn't guarantee Kawhi Leonard is going to the Lakers this week -- since San Antonio could always trade him elsewhere and/or drag things out -- but league sources say of the Spurs: "They're ready" to move on from Kawhi — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2018

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Spurs are now in trade discussions with several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

Wojnarowski added the Celtics have assets that have intrigued the Spurs for some time.

The Spurs are fully engaged in trade talks with several teams on Kawhi Leonard, including the Lakers and Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Boston has long had the assets that the Spurs most covet in a potential Leonard trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

The move to Boston would also get Leonard out of the Western Conference which the Spurs prefer, but Leonard’s advisers have said he only intends to sign a long-term deal with a Los Angeles team.

Boston's extremely cautious on Leonard front. There's so much uncertainty w/ Leonard's future -- health, free agent desires, etc. Will Leonard be same player? That's hard to tell. Celtics don't have to make a risky trade and have no intention to do so. It's an interesting dance. https://t.co/gVECzgxrYM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

ESPN reported on Wednesday the Lakers are said to possibly be assembling an overwhelming offer for Leonard as pressure mounts on the organization to acquire big-name free agents.

The offer could include a combination of the Lakers young talent, including Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle in a sign-and-trade and multiple future draft picks.

A move for Leonard would most likely be enough to get LeBron James to Los Angeles as well.

James has also applied pressure to LA by saying he would make a decision soon.

A week ago, Spurs general manager R.C. Buford said the franchise would exhaust every avenue to keep Leonard and had no timetable for a deal.

That may have changed with ESPN’s report that said Leonard is adamant about leaving San Antonio and the relationship can not be repaired.

RC Buford on where #Spurs stand with Kawhi Leonard...says 'Kawhi and his family mean a lot to us' and 1st option is to keep him w/group. Adds there is no timeline for decision, would not comment any proposals or formal trade request from Leonard (via @markmendez) #KSATsports #NBA pic.twitter.com/5jd6sxKz12 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) June 22, 2018

